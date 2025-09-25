Strictly Come Dancing favourite Fleur East has given fans a glimpse into her sister Keisha’s unforgettable hen night, and it was a full-blown wild west celebration.

The singer, Strictly 2022 runner-up and current It Takes Two host, pulled out all the stops as Maid of Honour, helping to plan a cowboy-themed bridal shower for her younger sister, makeup artist and influencer Keisha East.

Fleur East shares snaps from sister’s hen night

In a series of snaps shared to Instagram, Fleur, 36, and Keisha, 32, posed in a photo booth wearing western-inspired outfits.

Fleur rocked a black cowboy hat with her signature curls and a tan fringe bodysuit. Meanwhile, Keisha, the bride-to-be, wore a white sparkling star-covered bodysuit, white cowboy hat, and braids.

In one playful photo, the sisters struck a pose mimicking blowing smoke off pistols.

The rest of the post gave followers a full tour of the celebration, which was aptly dubbed “Keisha’s Last Rodeo.”

Fleur showed off custom napkins embroidered with the slogan, while Keisha gave a peek at her pearl-embellished “Bride” cowboy hat.

More clips featured extravagant table settings, party bus karaoke, and a nightclub moment complete with champagne bottles and a giant cardboard cut-out of Keisha’s face arriving VIP-style.

Captioning the post, Fleur wrote, “HEN-JOYMENT!!! My sis @keshiaeast_ gave me the theme for her bridal shower and I RAN with it! I take my Maid Of Honour duties seriously!

Had so much fun celebrating Keshia’s last rodeo, and we sent her off in the best way!! It was a beautiful occasion to shower my sis with the love that she deserves with all her favourite people. Roll on the wedding!! YEE HAAA!”

Keisha responded to her older sister in the comments. “That was one unforgettable rodeo, all thanks to you! ….I’m still dusting off my boots from all that fun!”

Fleur celebrated her younger sister’s hen do over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Followers react

Meanwhile, friends and followers were quick to shower the post with praise. TV presenter AJ Odudu simply commented: “Sensational!”

“Both looking gawjussss!” One follower added.

“You smashed it!!!!!” Another gushed. “What a beautiful day.”

“If this is a hen, I cannot WAIT to see the wedding!” a third chimed in. “Me neither, can’t wait for the big day!” said another.

One curious follower even asked: “Are you excited for Strictly this Saturday?” to which Fleur replied: “Yes! Can’t wait!”

Fleur East on Strictly

Fleur’s journey with Strictly has been a standout. In 2022, she was partnered with pro dancer Vito Coppola. The duo earned the first perfect 40 of the season at Blackpool for their Couple’s Choice routine.

She ultimately finished as a runner-up. In 2023, she returned to the Strictly family in a new role, joining Janette Manrara as co-host of It Takes Two.

Now, with her sister’s big day on the horizon and Strictly back on screens, Fleur has plenty to celebrate.

