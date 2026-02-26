‘How could you?!’ Final nail in coffin for Adam Peaty feud as swimmer delivers ultimate insult to his ‘poor’ dad

Adam Peaty’s furious aunt has slammed the swimmer after it was revealed he calls father-in-law Gordon Ramsay “dad” amid the ongoing family feud.

Since late 2025, Adam Peaty has been embroiled in a very public feud with his family, after his mother, Caroline, didn’t get invited to Holly Ramsay’s hen-do. Since then, a lot of things have been said in the public eye, and Adam’s family were all banned from his wedding.

But in the latest update, Gordon revealed Adam has started to call him “dad”. But Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams has shared her annoyance over this. This isn’t the first time Adam’s family has lashed out at Gordon and Adam.

Adam uninvited his family to their wedding (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Adam Peaty family feud continues

In an extremely lengthy post on Threads obtained by The Daily Mail, Louis shared her true feelings on the Adam Peaty feud. And did not hold back on how it was “insulting” to his parents.

She penned: “I have got tears in my eyes as I type this. Your dad worked his hands ray and bleeding to pay for your swimming expenses before you got sponsorship. He worked long days as a brickie – a hard, laborious, back-breaking job.

“He did it without moan or a complaint. What you have said and done Adam, is an absolute slap in your mum and dad’s faces. Mark hasn’t done anything wrong either. And neither has your mum. In your heart of hearts, you know this.”

In another post, Louise added: “Your mum and dad are good, decent people. It was bad enough your dad being told he could attend the wedding as long as he sat at the back of the church. But this, this is the icing on the cake. So, Mel has shaped you to be the man you are today, and then you credit Mr Ramsay as your dad. So, it wasn’t your mum, members of extended family.”

She didn’t end it there, as in another post Louise added that Adam is “toadying” towards Gordon and has treated her sister and brother-in-law in a “disgusting” way.

Gordon revealed Adam calls him ‘dad’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise called out Adam’s relationship with his in-laws

Louise went on to add: “Insult us all you like. I don’t give a monkey’s uncle. The Ramsays, Adam and Holly know they have done wrong, which is why they are love-bombing on TV, online and in the newspapers.

“They have a PR team that makes their [bleep] look like spun gold. However, we have something that trumps that and it’s called the truth. You can fool people some of the time, but eventually the truth outs. Look at the nastiness in his documentary.”

She went on to post a quote looking like a meme, which read: “Now, what would you do? Would you spend £1m on a car or pay off what you owe to the florist to whom you owe £65K?”

This isn’t the first time Louise has been brought into the Adam Peaty feud. Back in November, Caroline shared a tribute to her sister, calling her a “protector” amid the drama.

She shared a quote at the time. It read: “The moment you realise: The little sister who once drove you crazy is now the one who keeps you sane. Your loudest supporter and forever best friend.

“She eventually becomes the comfort zone which every elder sister secretly needed all alone.”

Adam Peaty’s family feud explained Adam Peaty and his mum, Caroline, have been thrown into a very public feud over the last few months. Reports of a rift first surfaced after pictures of Holly Ramsay’s hen weekend appeared on social media – and Caroline was nowhere to be seen. But since then, things have escalated quite a lot, as Caroline did not attend her son’s huge wedding. And has spoken out about the rift on several occasions. Caroline hit out at Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay amid feud Adam’s mum claimed that the wider family on the Peaty side weren’t invited to the hen weekend and wedding planning. As a result, Caroline reportedly sent a carefully-worded message to Holly, telling her that family was really important to her, and asked to reconsider. Things got worse as Caroline continued to open up about her heartbreak. She alleged: “He’s in Gordon’s clutches. I can’t help but feel like they are pulling him away from me.” Adam released his own feud statement However, after a while, Adam Peaty spoke out on the feud rumours himself. In a statement, he shared: “I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend, and athlete. Even through these challenging times. Bethany, Holly, and I will get through this. We do not ask for sympathy. “We need people to be aware that there are always two sides to every story. To those of you who have reached out and shown kindness and understanding – thank you. It is deeply appreciated.” Caroline did not attend the wedding However, after all of the comments made, in the end, Caroline did not attend the wedding. On December 28, Adam married Holly, in front of her family and their friends. The only member of his family to attend was his sister, Bethany. Caroline and Adam’s father, Mark were not in attendance. Adam’s aunt and uncle were also reportedly uninvited mere days before the ceremony. But as the Adam Peaty family feud bubbles away, all eyes will be on Gordon’s upcoming documentary.

