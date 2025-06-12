Inside Fay Ripley’s marriage to age-gap husband who ‘hunted her down’- ‘secret’ to romance; ‘arguments’; relationship ‘rule’

Fay Ripley has been a regular on TV screens for years – but who is her famous husband?

The actress, 59, shot to fame in ITV’s Cold Feet in the 1990s, and since then, Fay – who is on DNA Journey today (June 12) – has not slowed down one bit.

But when she’s not filming shows and showing off her acting chops, Fay can be found at her London home with her actor husband and two children.

But what is their relationship ‘rule’? And What do they argue about? Here, ED! is taking a look inside Fay and her husband’s romance.

Fay has been married to Daniel for over two decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fay Ripley and husband Daniel

Fay and fellow actor Daniel Lapaine – who is four years her junior – are said to have met way back in 1998. But it wasn’t until they met again while in New York that they started dating.

Daniel is probably best known for his roles in Black Mirror, Vera and Catastrophe.

It was mutual hunting.

In 2017, during an appearance on Loose Women, Daniel spoke about how he “hunted” Fay down.

“I decided on her, I hunted her down. I think we both hunted each other. It was mutual hunting,” the TV star revealed.

He added: “She’s an extraordinary woman.”

Daniel is four years her junior (Credit: ITV)

Fay on ‘choosing a younger man’

Going from strength to strength, in 2001, Fay and Daniel tied the knot in a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

In October 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Parker. Four years later, in October 2006 Fay and Daniel’s second child, a son called Sonny, was born.

Back in 2012, Fay revealed that the secret to a lasting marriage is to marry a younger man.

“Ladies, make sure you choose a younger husband. Then make him scared: I use fear as my main tool in the marriage,” she said, as MailOnline reports. Fay added: “And lastly feed him really well.”

Meanwhile in 2003, Fay opened up about what her “arguments” with Daniel are about.

She told The Times: “The only arguments we ever have are in the car, about Daniel being crap and me being brilliant. After all, he’s an Australian and can’t possibly know our roads as well as I do.”

The couple are parents to two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fay and Daniel’s relationship ‘rule’

With both Fay and Daniel having successful careers, the two often have to spend time apart. But according to Fay, she has a rule when it comes to long-distance. She told the Mirror in 2010 that they make sure they are never apart “for too long”.

Fay said: “I remember a friend of mine saying: ‘Three weeks is the cut-off point – up until then you still need each other.’ But once three weeks have passed, you get used to being on your own and can manage without the other person – then it gets dangerous.”

Revealing her ‘rule’, Fay continued: “So we’re only ever apart for two weeks six days, I make sure we’re together again by the time the clock strikes midnight!”

Watch Fay on DNA Journey today (June 12) at 9:00pm on ITV1.

