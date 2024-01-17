Finders Keepers star Fay Ripley reveals why she doesn’t want famous husband to watch new drama

Fay Ripley hasn’t been on TV for two years, so you’d think she’d want her husband to watch her in new drama Finders Keepers – but she doesn’t!

The actress was last on our screens in 2022, when she popped up as a guest star in Doc Martin. But this week, she makes a welcome return as Anne Stone in Channel 5 drama Finders Keepers.

The former Cold Feet star, 57, plays the wife of Neil Morrissey’s character Martin. He’s a bit of a nerd, who loves nothing more than going off with his metal detector looking for buried treasure.

So he’s thrilled when he actually finds something – something actually really significant. But should he hand it over as the law expects, or keep it for himself and get rich?

That’s the moral dilemma at the heart of the show – and Fay’s character Anne is central to the plot. So why on earth doesn’t she want her husband to watch?

Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley plays Anne in Finders Keepers (Credit: Channel 5)

Fay Ripley plays Anne Stone in Finders Keepers

No, there are no sex scenes. And she barely kisses her on-screen husband Neil Morrissey on the lips.

Instead, she’s worried the four-parter might give him other ideas!

Appearing on The One Show this week, Fay told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: “I’m not going to allow my husband to watch the show… He’s got his eye on a metal detector. Every Christmas I get the wish list and there’s only one thing on it.

“Every year I push it away and go ‘no! no!’ Because we have a lovely marriage, and I want that to continue! I don’t want him going into a field!”

Who is Fay Ripley’s husband?

Fay Ripley is married to fellow actor Daniel Lapaine. The pair were introduced at a party hosted by mutual friends, but nothing happened for a while.

They met again on separate holidays in New York, and began dating. They subsequently married in October 2001 in a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

The pair have two children – daughter Parker, now 21, and son Sonny, now 18. Of course, Australian actor Daniel is very well known for one role in particular…

He portrayed the beautiful object of affection David Van Arkle in the 1994 film Muriel’s Wedding. He’s appeared in dozens of films ever since then, including Collusion, Ritual, Double Jeopardy, and Elephant Juice.

He famously played Dave in the Sharon Horgan comedy Catastrophe, and Hugh Jarvis in The Durrells. More recently, he starred as Freddie in Queen of Oz, Donald Maclean in A Spy Among Friends, Toby Flynn in Upright, and Joe Chigwell in Five Bedrooms.

Fay Ripley and her husband Daniel Lapaine pictures in 2012 (Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Who else has Fay dated?

Fay Ripley met Rome actor James Purefoy when the two were starring in the eponymous roles in a college production of Romeo and Juliet in 1983.

They began an 11-year relationship that ended when Fay was 27. She was single for five years, before being introduced to Australian actor Daniel Lapaine at a party hosted by mutual friends.

And the rest is history!

Finders Keepers starts on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 9pm on Channel 5.

