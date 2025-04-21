In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain decides to head to Shetland to confront Nate over his lack of contact.

Elsewhere, Steph attends an appointment for plastic surgery.

All this in more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. John panics as Cain plans on visiting Nate

With Tracy giving Cain a card she wrote with Frankie for Nate’s birthday, Cain tries to call Nate.

John slips up as he accidentally answers the phone call when Nate’s phone rings. He then hangs up, struggling to cope with Nate’s death.

John watches on as Cain leaves Nate another voicemail, with Cain then telling Moira about the one-sided call he had with Nate the day before.

Cain then realises that Tracy doesn’t have Nate’s new phone number, upset that he could just leave his wife and daughter without any contact. Cain then decides he’s off to Shetland to go looking for Nate.

When John pops round to check on Tracy, he’s alarmed to hear that Cain’s gone off to find Nate and confront him… Has John done a successful enough job of covering his tracks?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 2. Billy feels guilty

With Evan heading to the hospital, Billy feels to blame. But, with Dawn reassuring him that it wasn’t down to him, Billy feels comforted.

3. Chas and Liam want answers

PC Swirling admits that Ella has a strong alibi and couldn’t have attacked him. Chas and Liam worry as they’re no closer to working out who attacked Liam.

4. Gail has high hopes

Gail conjures up a themed night idea for the Woolpack, but will it be a success?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 5. Sarah plans to have a baby

With Sarah admitting to Vanessa that she doesn’t want a partner but she does want a baby, she researches into IVF. Manpreet struggles to crush Sarah’s hopes, knowing that this will be difficult with her condition.

As Charity approaches, Vanessa encourages Sarah to be honest with her gran about her plans. But, will she be?

6. Steph’s gets ready for her plastic surgery

Steph tells Caleb and Ruby that she’s off to go on holiday, with her parents having no idea that she’s arranged to have plastic surgery.

When Caleb tries to track Steph’s flight number and realises it doesn’t exist, he can’t help but be concerned. Caleb and Ruby then go on Steph’s computer and find the details of the surgery and rock up unannounced.

Can they talk her out of the procedure? Later on, Steph’s angry and smashes up the pots in the kitchen. Ross tries to calm her down as Steph opens up to him on how she’s feeling.

Steph lashes out at Ross, feeling guilty when she calms down.

She then grabs a bottle of vodka and heads off to drown her sorrows.

