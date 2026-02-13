‘Who is this?’ Emily Atack ‘unrecognisable’ as fans comment on her drastic ‘weight loss’

Emily Atack fans have commented on her apparent weight loss after she posted images from her Agent Provocateur launch party.

36-year-old Emily announced earlier this month that she was teaming up with the lingerie brand, and hosted the star-studded shindig earlier this week. Last night (February 12), she shared images from the bash.

Emily Atack’s changing look has been highlighted by her followers (Credit: Splash News)

‘Beyond grateful’

Emily posted a series of pictures to Instagram, including shots with her famous mum Kate Robbins and celebrity guest Katherine Ryan.

She shared: “Still smiling after the most incredible night. I appreciate every single person who came to celebrate. I am so so so so proud to share this moment with you @agentprovocateur – the most wonderful, kind, hardworking and just utterly brilliant team. Beyond grateful.”

Scarlett Moffatt, Nikki Sanderson and Christine Lampard were among those commenting that Emily looked sensational.

Emily Atack ‘weight loss’ highlighted by fans

The actress’ fans also commented, with many saying they “didn’t recognise” Emily, and commenting on her changing appearance.

“I didn’t recognise her in the first picture,” said one. “Unrecognisable, great but you have lost your quirky uniqueness,” said another. “Who is this?” said another. “Mounjaro working its magic,” another alleged.

“Not a great advert for young girls,” another added. “It shouldn’t be,” one response said. “It’s for Agent Provocateur so definitely not for young girls!”

Others commented that all that matters is Emily’s health and happiness. “You go girl! Amazing and inspiring! I hope that you are happy because that is all that matters,” said one.

“You are on fire. Wow!” declared another. “Miss Atack you look incredible!!” another concluded.

‘You’re never going to please everybody’

Last month, Emily posted a series of pictures of herself celebrating Christmas and New Year. In the comments section, followers accused her of using weight-loss jabs. Her reps didn’t respond to request for comment.

However, Emily told Hello that she feels sexier than ever after welcoming baby Barney: “In my teens, all I wanted was to be a size eight or 10. Our value is always depending on what size we are, and it just shouldn’t be that way. I’ve always been terrible at diets and I’m terrible at going to the gym. I forced myself to do it more for my mental health.

“I’ve realised that you’re never going to please everybody, so I wish I could say to my 16-year-old self, to just be healthy and happy, and that you can be sexy and beautiful in so many ways.”

