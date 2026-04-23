WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, including a major crash twist.

EastEnders viewers were already braced for chaos after yesterday’s dramatic crash, but today’s episode delivered an extra surprise that no one saw coming.

Yesterday, Priya’s car smashed into Max and Cindy as they returned from baby Jimmy’s nursery, setting up a terrifying chain of events.

Although spoilers had confirmed that everyone involved would survive, the fallout from the crash still packed plenty of tension. It had already been revealed that Max would manage to pull Cindy and Jimmy from danger, while Priya, Nugget, Avani and Ravi would also escape with their lives.

Max has to fight to save Cindy’s life (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The crash aftermath is revealed

However, while we knew everyone would be okay, the start of today’s EastEnders isn’t without drama. Max faces a race against time to get Cindy and Jimmy out of the car, which is leaking petrol and threatening to burst into flames at any moment.

While he manages to get Jimmy out fairly easily, Cindy’s legs are trapped in the wreckage of the car.

Max is forced to find something from the boot to wedge the crushed metal open so that Cindy can get out. And it is lucky that he does, because just moments after he gets Cindy free, the car explodes, sending them flying.

Despite all this drama, the actual crash aftermath isn’t what has got fans talking, though. The scene that caught their attention is the opening scene that turns out to be a dream.

In Ravi’s dream, he carries Nugget to safety (Credit: BBC)

Secret scene that no one knew about

The episode opens with Ravi jumping into action to save Priya. He then returns to the car to help Avani and Nugget. In the scene, he carries Nugget away from the car as his family thank him for saving them and tells him how much they love him.

However, as they huddle at the side of the road, screaming comes from the car they have just left, and Priya asks Ravi if he has left someone else trapped inside.

This is the chilling moment that viewers realise that the rescue scene we have just watched was all in Ravi’s mind. Instead, the family are actually still trapped in the wreckage.

In real life, Ravi doesn’t react to what has happened, and it is Priya who gets Nugget and Avani out. Meanwhile, Ravi refuses to leave the car.

In reality, Ravi is frozen and doesn’t react to the crash (Credit: BBC)

Fans love the crash twist in EastEnders

Fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected scene, which hadn’t been revealed in spoilers. They took to social media to share their surprise…

“Did anyone else find it really creepy when the family had been ‘saved’ by Ravi, but you could hear screaming in the background? Then he went back to the car and saw them all. I found that really unsettling,” shared one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “The beginning of that episode stunned me!”

Another fan added: “Why is the opening of EastEnders like a horror movie?!”

Over on X, people were also praising the surprise scene. “That opening scene was so powerful and brilliantly executed by EastEnders. Two versions of the crash. The 1st is a dream sequence, Ravi playing the hero complex and saving his family. Then Ravi slips back into reality, seeing the man he has become,” said one fan.

While another fan added, “The beginning of that episode got me good. I was thinking, how are they getting out unscathed?!”

Today’s episode goes on to see Ravi finally getting the help he needs after he tries to take his own life at the end of the episode. Will this be the turning point for his character at last?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief