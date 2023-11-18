GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has shared an emotional tribute to his beloved mother on Instagram – one year after she passed away.

Eamonn’s mother Josie died on November 18 2022. As he shared the news last year, the devastated reporter penned his final goodbye on social media, noting that his only consolation was that “she’s at last reunited with Daddy now”.

One year later, on the anniversary of her death, Eamonn has shared a tribute to his dearly missed mum.

Eamonn revealed the sad news of his mother’s death last year (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

‘I still feel her around me every day’

Posting on his Instagram account today (Saturday, November 18), Eamonn shared a picture of himself with his mother, both smiling through the evident pain.

In the accompanying caption, Eamonn wrote: “She’s gone a year today. She looks so ill in this pic. It was time. But such a presence was she I still feel her around me every day. Love you Mum x.”

Fans share their support as Eamonn Holmes remembers his mum with Instagram upload

In the comments below Eamonn’s post, fans shared their messages of love and support.

“Priceless photo captured forever. It doesn’t get easier losing a parent we just learn to live without them…. They are always in our hearts and around us,” wrote one well-wisher.

“Sending love and hugs Eamonn xx,” said another. “It’s a loss we never quite recover from but it does get easier. Sending a hug,” wrote a third. “Mums are always around us,” a fourth commented.

Eamonn welcomes new grandchild: ‘Grandparent for a second time!’

In a time of bittersweet emotions for the presenter, Eamonn also welcomed a new addition to the family this week.

On Wednesday (November 15), Eamonn took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second granddaughter. Sharing a picture of the newborn with her father and big sister, Emilia.

In the caption, Eamonn wrote: “Emilia meet Isabella your new sister… Err, not sure this is going too well. Yep I’m a grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan x.”

