Eamonn Holmes welcomes new grandchild: ‘Grandad for a second time!’

Presenter Eamonn Holmes has shared his joy at welcoming a brand new addition to the family.

Eamonn took to Instagram to share the happy news, alongside a photo of his baby granddaughter.

In the picture, his two-year-old granddaughter Emilia can be seen taking a look at her little sister.

Eamonn said: “Emilia meet Isabella your new sister… Err, not sure this is going too well. Yep I’m a Grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes gets some good news

The presenter has spent the past year laid low with health issues, so it’s lovely for him to have some good news.

Last year Eamonn suffered two prolapsed discs in his back, according to reports. The injury caused “excruciating pain” and he was also hospitalised.

Eamonn has tried techniques to ease his chronic back pain. He was even strapped to a spinal decompression table and shared the evidence on social media.

But in September, he was spotted using a mobility scooter to get around. He then issued a devastating health update, saying: “I get resentful that I’m not the way I used to be but I just get on with it.

“I work hard at trying to walk. It’s very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me.”

Eamonn, who is married to Ruth, shared the happy news (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Congratulations Eamonn!’

Eamonn then went on to pay tribute to his wife Ruth Langsford. The pair share son Jack together, and Ruth has three step-children from Eamonn’s first marriage to ex-wife Gabrielle; Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

This new arrival is Declan’s daughter and when Eamonn shared the happy news, congratulations came flying in.

Saira Khan said: “Huge congratulations pops!”

While S Club 7 star Jo OMeara added: “Congratulations Eamonn.”

And his GB News co-host Isabel Webster said: “Awwww look. How precious! And great name. Congratulations xxxx.”

Read more: This Morning viewers pick their replacements for Holly and Phil as iconic couple face please: ‘We miss you!’

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to then share your thoughts on this story.