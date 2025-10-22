Singer Duncan James has reportedly moved on from his boyfriend Rodrigo Reis after six years together.

In August, headlines suggested that Duncan, who is one-fourth of boyband Blue, had split from Rodrigo after unfollowing him on social media.

Now, the One Love hitmaker, who also has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with pal Denise Van Outen, appears to have found a new man.

Duncan has reportedly moved on from boyfriend of six years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Duncan James in ‘early days’ of relationship with new boyfriend

According to The Sun, Duncan, 47, is dating performer Alexander Roque, who is currently appearing as a stripper in Forbidden Nights. He previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

“It’s early days for Duncan and Alex but things are going really well,” an inside source alleged to the newspaper.

“Alex went to the Hollyoaks party with him and they looked to be obsessed with each other.”

The insider continued: “They’re just having fun and seeing where things go.”

In a shirtless thirst trap shared by Alexander last week on Instagram, Duncan cheekily commented: “Nice pyjamas,” with the red heart and flame emoji.

ED! contacted Duncan’s reps for comment, who said they had “no official comment” to share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Roque (@xandroque)

Duncan’s ‘quiet healing’

Amid rumours that he had split from Rodrigo, Duncan revealed he had spent his summer “healing”.

“Summer 2025 – a season of sea, sun and soul-soothing magic,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Grateful for family, friends and adventures that filled my heart. From quiet healing to laughter under golden skies, and neon lights … this chapter was one of growth, love, magic and light.”

Duncan concluded: “Here’s to carrying the glow into every season ahead.”

From next month, Duncan will hit the road with Blue for another world tour.

Read more: Inside Blue star Duncan James’ love life – ‘dating’ Geri Halliwell, baby with model ex, coming out, ‘fling’ with bandmate and finding love with Brazilian toyboy

