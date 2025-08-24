Blue singer Duncan James has reportedly split from his boyfriend, Rodrigo Reis, after six years together.

The One Love hitmaker, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside pal Denise Van Outen, is said to have parted ways from their partner on the down low a few weeks back.

Dunan and boyfriend Rodrigo have reportedly split (Credit: ITV)

Duncan James ‘splits’ from boyfriend

“Duncan and Rodrigo have gone their separate ways after six years,” a source told The Sun.

“A break-up is never easy but Duncan has been throwing himself into the band and keeping his mind occupied with music.”

The outlet noted that the pair had also unfollowed each other on Instagram not too long ago.

Duncan is currently on tour with boyband Blue and performed at the Big Day Out festival in Ireland yesterday (August 23). In an Instagram post shared this morning, the BRIT Award winner reflected on his summer and touched on “quiet healing”.

“Summer 2025 – a season of sea, sun, and soul-soothing magic,” he wrote.

“Grateful for family, friends, and adventures that filled my heart. From quiet healing to laughter under golden skies, and neon lights … this chapter was one of growth, love, magic and light. Here’s to carrying the glow into every season ahead.”

ED! reached out to Duncan’s reps for comment, who said they didn’t have a comment to share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan James (@mrduncanjames)

How did Duncan James and Rodrigo Reis meet?

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2021, Duncan revealed he and Rodrigo met in Belgium.

“I was doing a gig with the boys and I met Rodrigo at the after-party,” he explained.

“I saw him across the bar and […] he was very much my type, I was like: ‘He’s hot.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan James (@mrduncanjames)

Duncan confirmed that his mother gave her approval of Rodrigo after both their mothers went on holiday.

“It’s very important to get that approval from my mum,” he said, adding: “Historically my mum hasn’t really liked my partners, but she likes Rodrigo.”

