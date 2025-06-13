The most controversial exits in Celebrity Gogglebox history – from making bosses ‘angry’ to being axed after one series

Several famous faces have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox – but there have been some shocking exits over the years.

The spin-off Channel 4 show – that premiered back in 2019 – is back on screens tonight (June 13) for a brand new episode. Along with the regulars, there are some new famous faces on the sofas, including Vernon Kay.

However, during its run on the telly, the programme has waved goodbye to a number of celebs who have left – and not necessarily on good terms…

Here, ED! is taking a look back at all the Celebrity Gogglebox exits over the years.

Sheila and Gyles did the show together (Credit: Channel 4)

Sheila Hancock ‘angered’ Celebrity Gogglebox boss

Actress Dame Sheila Hancock appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019 with her pal Gyles Brandreth.

However, she ended up clashing with bosses over the amount of racy content she had to watch on the Channel 4 show.

“I used to love doing it with Gyles, but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back,” she previously told The Mirror.

The TV star added: “I think it was because there were a lot of shows with penises in, and because it went down [well] with the audience, they kept showing them to us.

“Eventually I phoned up the lady on the edit and said, ‘I am enjoying the show, but do you think we can have anything other than penises?’ and she was quite angry.”

Maureen ended up quitting (Credit: C4/YouTube)

Why Maureen Lipman quit Celebrity Gogglebox

After Dame Sheila Hancock’s exit, she was replaced in 2020 with Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman.

However, Maureen ended up quitting, claiming that the bosses didn’t appreciate her humour.

“I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked. Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used,” she told Radio Times.

Maureen added: “And if they don’t want to use what we gave them, [explicit] them. It is from my point of view. I’m sure they’ll put someone else with Gyles.”

Following Maureen’s Gogglebox exit, Gyles was joined by Joanna Lumley, Susie Dent, Carol Vorderman and Lulu.

Katherine starred on the show with her partner Bobby (Credit: Channel 4)

Katherine Ryan ‘wasn’t asked back’

Back in 2023, Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Koostra appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox.

However, the comedian revealed in 2024 that they ‘haven’t been asked back’.

Looking back, she said: “I like people getting to know Bobby a little bit more comes out of his shell. He’s really, really funny.”

Reflecting on her stint on the show, Katherine told The Sun: “I’m not sure that we were the best fit for Celebrity Goggle Box only because we were new and there are so many other families and couples on there, that I don’t think we were on it very much.

“I loved being on it and I would love to be of more use on it”

She then revealed: “We haven’t been asked back so far, but that’s okay. Like I’m not right for everything. I loved the opportunity because it’s a show that we watch.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

