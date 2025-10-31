Diversity star Sam Craske welcomes second baby as bandmates share huge congratulations

A member of Britain’s Got Talent-winning dance group Diversity has welcomed his second baby.

Diversity star Sam Craske won the talent show alongside his bandmates back in 2009. Now Sam – who appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2018 – has shared his happy news with the world. And his Diversity bandmates were quick to congratulate him.

Sam has welcomed his second baby (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Craske welcomes second baby

Back in April, Sam and his girlfriend Megan revealed they were expecting baby number two. And now, Sam has shared the gorgeous news that they have welcomed their son.

Their original baby announcement post had said that they would be welcoming their second baby mid-November. So, it looks like their newest arrival came a bit early!

In a picture on Instagram, the baby boy was curled up on his side in an adorable babygro, with his mum and dad each placing their hand on him.

Alongside the image, Megan wrote: “Blake Craske. 27.10.2025,” with a white heart emoji.

This is Sam and Megan’s second son. They welcomed their first child, Caleb, back in May 2023.

The Diversity stars were quick to congratulate him (Credit YouTube)

Diversity stars send their love

Since posting the baby announcement, Sam – who has previously dated Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall – and Megan have been inundated with congratulations messages, along with well wishes and thoughts.

And it seems Sam’s Diversity bandmates were very quick to wish the family all the best for their future.

Francesca Banjo – the ex-wife of Diversity leader Ashley – wrote: “Congratulations guys.”

Diversity star Perri Kiely commented on the post: “Woohoo,” with a red love heart emoji beside it.

Jordan Banjo’s wife, Naomi, also shared her happiness. She penned: “Congrats you guys!” with two red hearts.

A fan commented: “So adorable! Congratulations!”

Diversity came first on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009 and since then they have continued expanding their team. And 16 years later, they are still performing and dancing together.

