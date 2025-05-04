Jade Thirlwall is one of the UK’s biggest pop stars – but who is her famous boyfriend?

Since shooting to fame in girlband Little Mix, Jade, 32, has kept herself busy. The singer – who is on The Assembly today (May 4) – released her first single as a solo artist last year, and is set to drop her hotly-anticipated debut album this year.

But away from the sold-out shows and recording studios, Jade is loved-up with her musician boyfriend Jordan Stephens, 33.

Here, we’re taking a look inside their romance…

The pair started dating in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Strange’ way Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend met

Jade’s boyfriend is Jordan Stephens. The musician found fame as a member of hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks – who had a slew of hits in the 2010s, including Mama Do the Hump.

Jade and Jordan first started dating back in 2020 after Jade slid into his DMs.

Reflecting on the early days of their romance, Jade said on The Jonathan Ross Show: “I met someone in lockdown. We met on Zoom. I slid into the DMs. Then we had some Zoom dates.

“No I didn’t know him before lockdown. I’m not a very lovey-dovey person. It was through a friend. I slid in the DMs. I’d been doing this for quite a while. I kept getting pied left, right and centre.”

Jade added: “Jordan and I did a few Zoom dates in lockdown. We made a joke and said it was business and put suits and ties on and asked each other questions.

“I did the full shebang, a full suit. Then we had a socially distanced date in Greenwich Park, apart from each other just chatting.”

Reflecting on meeting Jordan during Covid, Jade also told Metro: “I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange.

“I quite enjoyed doing it that way. We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time.”

The pair have gone from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan’s shock sex confession

Although Jade and Jordan are pretty private about their relationship, in 2021 Jordan opened up about some personal stuff…

During an appearance on Lou Sanders’ The Cuddle Club podcast, Jordan recalled a time when he and Jade had sex but both fell straight asleep afterwards.

He shared: “I had sex with my girlfriend but it was so fantastic that we just both passed out and then came back around like 25 minutes later.

“I remember being like: ‘I don’t think that has ever happened to me before.’ It was really cool.”

Jordan loves how successful Jade is (Credit: MTV / YouTube)

Jordan ‘doesn’t care’ Jade earns more than him

Earlier this year, Jordan opened up on how he feels about Jade earning more money than him – and he doesn’t care at all.

Revealing he loves how successful his girlfriend is, Jordan said: “My girlfriend earns more money than me.”

On the We Need to Talk podcast with Paul Carrick Brunson, Jordan added: “She’s super successful, and I [bleep]ing love it.”

He then noted: “It’s reflected in the fact that I talk positively about Jade’s career. They get shared loads.

“I’ve actually had a lot of personal texts from people who have been in situations where their partner, usually male partner has struggled with their success, or they felt emasculated by their success. Whereas for me, she’s my superstar and I’m her superstar.”

Jade’s ‘cheating’ admission

In March 2025, Jade dropped her fifth solo tune, FUFN ([Bleep] You for Now).

Chatting about the empowering break-up track on Capital FM, Jade shared that the inspiration behind the song was having a dream about Jordan cheating on her.

“I usually go into the session with like a poem or a concept so I had this concept written down,” Jade said.

She then revealed: “And it stemmed from actually having a dream about my boyfriend cheating on me, and then waking up the next day fuming!”

Watch Jade on The Assembly on Sunday (May 4) at 10pm on ITV1.

