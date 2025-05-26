Jordan Banjo reveals relationship ‘pressure’ ahead of milestone with wife Naomi: ‘I’m finished’

Jordan Banjo has opened up about the “stress” of keeping the spark alive with his wife Naomi as they approach their 10th anniversary.

The 32-year-old Diversity dancer, Kiss Breakfast host and dad-of-three is juggling a packed schedule while planning to celebrate a decade of love, and he admits the bar has been set high by his other half.

Jordan Banjo and Naomi share three children: Cassius, seven, Mayowa, five, and Tre, two.

While Jordan is no stranger to performing under pressure, he admits that when it comes to romance, Naomi has him beat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Banjo (@naomibanjo)

Jordan Banjo on relationship with wife Naomi

In an exclusive chat with OK!, Jordan opened up about the challenges of balancing it all.

“Oh man, I’m stressed about it!” he laughed when asked about their upcoming 10-year anniversary in September.

“The pressure’s on. When we were together for a year, I thought I’d done alright with a bracelet and a nice meal. Then I woke up to balloons in the hallway, Polaroids with handwritten messages on the back saying why she loves me. I was like, ‘I’m finished.’ She smashes it every time. For 10 years, I might need the kids to form a choir or something!”

Despite his busy schedule, Jordan tries to make family time count, like their spontaneous Easter trip to Disneyland.

“Though I’m still busy, I’m only busy with things I genuinely care about. I’m lucky to choose projects I’m passionate about. Being a dad has forced me to put things in perspective. Work is important, but it’s about balancing it with being present for the kids and not neglecting your relationship with your partner.”

Jordan opened up about his relationship with his wife Naomi (Credit: ITV)

‘Three is my limit!’

As for growing the family, Jordan is very clear: he and Naomi are done. He admitted that three is his “limit”.

Jordan – who had a vasectomy in 2023 – quipped that he’s already “outnumbered”. He also joked that when he sees friends who have four kids, he wants to “hug them and give them an escape plan”.

Read more: Loose Men star Jordan Banjo reveals ‘secret’ booze battle: ‘It impacted my relationship and my parenting’

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.