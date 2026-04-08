Dire consequences of ‘skeletal’ Sinitta’s ‘extreme’ weight loss following ‘family disaster’

I’m A Celebrity star Sinitta has previously revealed how her weight journey actually left her facing some dire consequences.

Sinitta is back on our screens for the new series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, and fans have quite high hopes for the star.

But just last year, she candidly spoke out about how her weight journey actually caused some horrible consequences in her life. And it took six months for her to get it all fixed.

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Sinitta has opened up about her weight journey (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Sinitta faced health issues after her weight loss

Speaking to Closer Magazine back in 2025, Sinitta revealed a “family disaster” led to her losing lots of weight, right before lockdown. However, she didn’t go into what the family disaster was.

She explained: “Before lockdown, my weight plummeted. It was after a family disaster. It was extreme. I looked skeletal and people kept asking if I was OK.”

As a result, Sinitta had “a load of fillers” to try to change the way she looked. But when she ultimately put the weight back on things took a turn.

Sinitta commented: “When I gained weight again in lockdown, I looked like a had swallowed a balloon. It was so distorted. I had to have six months of treatment to dissolve the fillers. It was really bad.”

Sinitta has a strict fitness routine (Credit: ITV)

Sinitta’s fitness routine

However, now, Sinitta tries her hardest to maintain a strict fitness regime, wanting to make sure she continues to “feel incredible”.

Along with taking probiotic supplements and drinking herbal tea, Sinitta also takes Vitamin D, and injects a NAD supplement into her thigh every other day. This is supposed to help with metabolism and slows down the ageing process.

She explained: “The needles are tiny. It does sting a bit. But it’s a micro dose. By the time I hit my workout class at 6.30am, I am hydrated and energised.”

Her fitness routine is definitely something that will help her in the South African jungle, as she will face some intense trials.

The stakes are higher than ever this series, as the public don’t get a say in the show until the live final. So, any strong points are a bonus!

Read more: ‘Axe this format immediately!’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans fume as show ends on ‘terrible’ cliffhanger

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