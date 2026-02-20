‘The time has come!’ Strictly star Dianne Buswell supported by co-stars as she shares huge baby update

Pregnant Strictly star Dianne Buswell has shared the exciting news that it’s nearly time to go into labour with her baby.

The 36-year-old, who is engaged to YouTuber and former contestant Joe Sugg, is expecting their first child, a baby boy, very soon.

And according to Dianne, that could be any day!

Dianne and Joe are expecting a baby boy (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell packs hospital bag ahead of birth for baby boy

In an Instagram video shared this morning (February 20), Dianne wrote: “I cannot believe the time has come to pack our hospital bag” while promoting brand Pampers.

Meanwhile, Dianne jokingly admitted she “may have overpacked in the clothing department for baby boy and maybe underpacked for myself”.

She added: “I couldn’t help it! I guess this is now motherhood.”

‘She’s baby ready!’

Immediately, Dianne was supported by her excited Strictly co-stars.

“Oh yesssssss. You are ready and we are all ready too gorjiiiii. Cannot waaaaaaait,” Vito Coppola wrote.

Fellow pro dancers Amy Dowden and Nancy Xu also liked the post, as well as hubby-to-be Joe Sugg.

Meanwhile, one fan shared: “She’s baby ready!”

“Best of luck, sweetheart, you’ll be fine xxx,” another remarked.

“All the best and take time with yourself, Joe and baby. Having had 3 children its something we tend to forget,” a third expressed.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg’s ‘unique’ name for baby As they await the birth, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have revealed they have picked a ‘unique’ name for their baby. Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg open up about baby name In October, Joe uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he and his fiancée answered questions from fans about their baby boy. When asked if they have picked a name yet, Joe responded: “The name that we’ve come up with, we’re not going to share it. We can’t really give any clues to it other than I don’t really see this name really anywhere. “I know some people who have it as their surname but it’s also the sort of name that can be shortened. I’d say it’s quite a unique name.” Dianne chimed in: “Apple or Pear. It’s kind of like Joe, isn’t it? Cute when you’re little, you can call yourself Joseph when you’re older.” Joe revealed he has “purposefully not said it out loud”. The former Strictly star added: “Whereas Diane keeps calling him by that name. I do feel like between now and our due date, which is another thing I don’t think we’re going to share, I worry that we might end up revealing it by accident. From now on, he’s called Derek.” Baby scan In December, Dianne and Joe took fans with them as they shared a 4D scan of their baby in a separate vlog. “So all those whooshing noises are him moving,” said the midwife, as she scanned Dianne’s stomach with the technology. Strictly star Dianne said: “I can feel him!” as Joe quipped: “Baby keep still!” Joe then filmed his unborn baby’s face as he popped up on the screen. An emotional Joe proclaimed: “Aww, so cute!” Dianne said: “His little face! Oh my gosh, he’s so cute.” Joe added: “The cutest little nose,” before he turned the camera around to show him overcome with emotion, as tears welled up in his eyes.

