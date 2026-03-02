David Potts finally reveals truth to his shock weight-loss as he issues ‘four stone down’ update

David Potts has shared a weight-loss update with his followers, where he was supported over his huge progress.

The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, has been documenting his progress online. In January, David announced he had lost 2 and a half stone while sharing a before-and-after snapshot, where fans were stunned by the results.

However, in a major new update, David has revealed he has now lost a total of 4 stone.

David has revealed that he lost 4 stone in a new weight loss update (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Potts shares weight loss update

In a comparison photo shared yesterday (March 1), David appeared noticibly slimmer in the after snapshot, where he was wearing a black-and-white bandana-style shirt.

“4 STONE DOWN BABY. I’m gunna be dodging grids soon. It has not been easy with my busy schedule but I’m making it work the best I can,” he wrote.

While explaining how he has shed the weight, David added: “For anyone wondering how I’m doing it. It’s literally eating healthier and exercising! A massive thank you to @floydtransform for keeping me motivated and pushing me I deffo couldn’t do this without you!”

“I know it’s not always about the scales. Even seeing these pictures just blow me away like… I’m getting snatched. Anyone looking to change themselves then make sure you reach out to him @floydtransform.”

With plans to lose even more weight, David concluded: “Ps. 6 stone to go.”

‘You are absolutely smashing it!’

“Wow!!!! You are absolutely smashing it!! Soooooo proud of you baby!!!!!!” one user wrote.

“Omg you look beautiful so proud of u David,” another person shared.

“You looked fab when I met you last year, but even better now. Well done,” a third remarked.

“Well done David, you have worked so hard and its paying off xx,” a fourth said.

