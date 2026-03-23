Shock exercise regime and calories David Potts eats in a day as he shares plans to lose six more stone after four-stone loss

David Potts has shared details about his significant weight loss journey, revealing that he still aims to shed another six stone.

The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, has been documenting his progress online. In January, David initially announced he had lost 2 and a half stone while sharing a before-and-after snapshot, where fans were stunned by the results.

However, in a major new update, David has revealed how he achieved more rapid results.

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David has lost four stone (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Potts on his weight loss journey

At the beginning of the month, David revealed he had lost a further two stone, declaring: “4 STONE DOWN BABY”, adding: “It has not been easy with my busy schedule but I’m making it work the best I can.”

Despite shedding a lot of weight, he admitted he wanted to lose another six stone.

In an Instagram Q&A with fans yesterday, one fan wrote: “U look great! How long did it take u to [lose] weight and what did you have to give up?”

In response, David shared a before-and-after comparison, where his weight loss was clear. He wrote: “I started with @floydtransform in October last year and so far I’ve lost four stone.”

“It’s not easy at all and I’ve had a very busy schedule and other things on recently so it’s kinda been put on the back burner, but I’ve still maintained and I haven’t gained which is a big win for me,” David continued.

He also gave credit to his personal trainer: “@floydtransform is there with me every step of the way, he’s the absolute best and I couldn’t do this without him.”

While announcing he will be “back in the gym in no time”, David added: “Also I’ve just given up binge eating and spending £40 a day in Tesco on snacks”.

David opened up about how he lost his weight (Credit: Instagram)

‘I eat 1700 calories!’

Previously, he opened up about how many calories he eats in a day.

“I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym 6 days a week and eat 1700 calories!” he said.

“Then one day I do zero exercise and eat whatever the F I want! It seems to be working for me.”

‘Well done you!’

Fans have continued to share their support during David’s weight-loss journey. One user wrote: “You look amazing darling.”

“Absolutely buzzing for you. You’ve done amazing and it shows . Well done you,” another person shared.

“Wow!!!! You are absolutely smashing it!! Soooooo proud of you baby!!!!!!” a third remarked.

Read more: David Potts ‘barely recognisable’ as he issues shocking new update following weight loss

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