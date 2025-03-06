David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, Pamela Bach, has died at the age of 62.

The former Baywatch star was found dead at home after family grew concerned when they “hadn’t heard from her in days”.

They tragically found she had passed away at her house in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 5).

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff starred in Baywatch for 10 years (Zak Hussein/INFevents.com via Cover Images)

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff’s family became worried after they didn’t hear from the TV star and wanted to check on how she was doing, police sources told TMZ.

Medics were called to the scene after receiving reports of an unconscious female at around 10pm last night local time.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old lived in a £1.5 million Hollywood Hills home.

Authorities are reporting Pamela died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

David and Pamela were married between 1989 and 2006, and the duo worked together on the famous TV show. Her first big break came in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 flick Rumble Fish, alongside Mickey Rourke, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane.

She played cafe owner Kaye Morgan for 10 years on Baywatch.

David Hasselhoff shares two daughters with his former wife Pamela (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

72-year-old Knight Rider star David has issued a statement following the death of his ex-wife Pamela.

He said: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time”.

Although the couple both worked on Baywatch, they met four years earlier on the set of a 1985 episode of Knight Rider. Pamela also starred in other TV series, including The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy, Sirens and TJ Hooker.

They welcomed two daughters together and broke up following 17 years together.

Their split led to a contentious divorce battle with disputes over spousal support running through until 2017.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff is survived by her two daughters Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34, and grandchild London.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at anytime.

