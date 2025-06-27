Ex-football star David Beckham has sparked concern after being photographed in a hospital bed.

The football legend, 50, has reportedly undergone surgery to repair a broken wrist he picked up 22 years ago…

David has had surgery (Credit: Instagram)

David Beckham in hospital

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Friday, June 27), Victoria Beckham shared some snaps of her husband, one of which was in hospital.

In the picture shared for her 32.9 million followers to see, David can be seen lying in a hospital bed with a big blue sling on, covering his right arm.

“Get well soon, Daddy,” Victoria has captioned the snap.

Another post shared by the Spice Girls star features a close-up of David’s hand. The football star is wearing a band with “Get well soon” written on it.

However, neither David nor Victoria has revealed the real reason behind the star’s surgery.

David is on the mend (Credit: Instagram)

David Beckham undergoes surgery to fix 22 year injury

However, The Sun is reporting that the footie star has undergone surgery to fix an injury he picked up 22 years ago.

Back in 2003, David broke his wrist during an England match against South Africa.

The star injured himself during a challenge and had his arm heavily strapped up by medics. He was substituted not soon after.

After the injury, David had screws inserted into his arm to repair the damage.

However, a recent X-Ray has shown that one of the screws had embedded in his forearm after failing to dissolve properly.

David has fixed an old injury (Credit: CoverImages.com)

David fixes old injury

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “David had been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable.

“A routine scan showed that the pin, which was meant to have dissolved, hadn’t – so he was booked into finally resolve the issue all these years later,” they then continued.

“Victoria was at his bedside post-op op and all went well. He’s in great spirits,” they then added.

Fans of the star sent their well-wishes on Twitter. “Get well soon David Beckham,” one said.

“Victoria Beckham shared an instagram story of her beloved David Beckham!! What’s happened Becks??!! Get well soon Sir!” another gushed.

ED! has contacted David’s representatives for comment.

