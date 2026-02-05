‘So addictive!’ Dani Dyer quits vaping for third time as ‘nobody really knows the danger of them yet’

Dani Dyer has revealed that she is attempting to quit vaping for the third time, calling the habit “so addictive”.

The star, who recently appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, is mum to three kids – son Santi, five, and twins Summer and Star, two. She married footballer Jarrod Bowen last summer.

However, during a Q&A with her followers on Instagram, Dani, 29, has shared her worries about “puffing” on her vape “all day”.

Dani Dyer has revealed she’s quitting vaping for the third time (Credit: Instagram)

Dani Dyer reveals she’s quitting vaping

The star was asked: “Opinion on vapes because I just don’t understand the hype?”

The question came after Dani was seen ahead of her wedding, sitting in her silk PJs, clutching a vape and a glass of champagne.

Opening up about her use of them, Dani said: “This is my third time giving it up! They are just so addictive [crying face].”

Dani went on to add: “Nobody really knows the dangers of them yet but I think puffing on a fruit stick all day can’t be good for [sweating emoji].”

The dangers of vapes

A vape, also known as an e-cigarette, is a plastic electronic cigarette with a heating element. It holds a nicotine cartridge containing liquid nicotine. When heated, the liquid nicotine changes into a vapour. The nicotine and other ingredients are inhaled into the body.

Current evidence suggests vapes are less harmful than smoking tobacco products, but they aren’t risk free. Most vapes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. They are commonly used to help smokers quit smoking.

However, the NHS states: “We don’t know yet what the long-term effects may be.”

Dani is a mum of three and got married last year (Credit: Splash News)

Danny Dyer’s addiction battle

Dani’s famous dad – actor Danny Dyer – has been open about his addiction issues in the past. He has battled addiction to alcohol and drugs. And it was support from daughter Dani that helped him to get clean and sober.

He stated that, during his time on EastEnders, he was “off his nut” a lot of the time on drugs, specifically Valium, diazepam and crack cocaine. He said he used drugs to manage the pressure of the role.

In 2016, Danny went to rehab in South Africa. And, he has since revealed, that it was a letter from daughter Dani that stopped him from leaving rehab early. He told Desert Island Discs: “Then they read a letter out from home, from my daughter Dani, and it made me sit back down in that seat.”

Dani has since revealed that she wanted to “bubble wrap” her dad to protect him from falling back into that “terrible route” once he was out of rehab.

