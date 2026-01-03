Dancing on Ice’s Vanessa Bauer has revealed she has gotten engaged to her former footballer boyfriend James Rowe.

The ice skater was a firm favourite on the ITV show before it was sadly axed last year. Vanessa first appeared on the programme in 2018 and was partnered with the likes of Jake Quickenden and Chris Taylor over the years.

But now, Vanessa has shared the exciting news that she is engaged to her beau James.

The dancer has revealed her sweet news (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer confirms engagement

Vanessa and footballer James first started dating in 2024. And going from strength to strength, the pair have now confirmed their engagement.

On Saturday (January 3) Vanessa took to her Instagram and uploaded gorgeous photos of her and James on a picturesque frozen lake in which James got down on one knee.

She captioned the post: “The love of my life. We’re getting married.” And as expected, plenty of fans rushed to congratulate the pair.

‘So happy for you both’

One person said: “Oh my goodness what a wonderful start to the year – so so happy for you. Congratulations lovely lady.”

Another added: “Omg so happy for you both!! This is beautiful congratulations.” A third chimed in: “Oh wow congratulations, so happy for you both.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else gushed: “OMGGGG!!!! Congratulations lovely! I’m so happy for you! Also I could not imagine a more perfect place for this proposal.”

Vanessa on ‘dream’ proposal

Dancing on Ice star Vanessa and James recently discussed their proposal with OK! Magazine. Vanessa said: “It was such a dream. I’ve wanted to skate on the frozen lakes my whole life, so it was just the perfect place to get engaged.”

James also shared that he knew he wanted to marry Vanessa for over a year. He revealed: “We went to Lapland a year ago and I knew then that I wanted to marry Vanessa.

“I started planning it on the flight home. After that, I had to keep deleting things about the engagement from my phone. I had to keep my tracks clean for a long time.”

