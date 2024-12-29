Vanessa Bauer gave fans a glimpse of her new boyfriend as she made her relationship with James Rowe official on Instagram.

The Dancing On Ice star, 28, made a huge revelation about her personal life ahead of the ice-skating competition. She’s paired with the Love Island star Chris Taylor for the 2025 series.

Vanessa reportedly dated her former dancing partner Joey Essex, whom she met on Dancing On Ice in 2023. However, they apparently broke up just weeks after the show ended.

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa has gone public with her new boyfriend (Credit: Cover Images)

Vannesa Bauer goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Celebrity figure skater Vanessa is dating former professional footballer James, 33, according to reports. She posted pictures from their trip to Lapland.

Vanessa’s images were accompanied by a rather emotional note as she wished everyone a happy holiday after losing her beloved dad in 2021. Meanwhile, the images depicted some of the most adorable moments with her new beau while holidaying in Finland.

In the caption, she wrote: “I’ve been emotional lately. A pull between feeling the happiest I’ve ever been but the moment I fly home for Christmas a different reality kicks in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Rowe (@jamesrowe8)

“I believe that the pulls between my upbringing, our families’ loss and the beautiful life I get to live now is not a burden but in a way, it can be seen as a blessing. And I certainly am grateful for my family and the 25 years I got to know my dad.”

She also used the opportunity to reflect on the significant moments of her life. Vanessa continued: “Perspective has created the person I am now, to keep me grounded, driven, to know life in its many different ways and remain resilient.”

James is a football coach and FIFA-licensed football agent, as reported by the Daily Mail. Before retiring from football, he was seen playing for Reading FC, Cheltenham Town and Aldershot Town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bauer (@vanessabauer_skates)

Fans react to Vanessa’s new romance

Vanessa’s fans are thrilled about the new beginnings in her life as she’s feeling the “happiest” she’s ever been.

Wishing her a happy new year, one fan wrote: “You look so happy! What a beautiful looking holiday!”

Awestruck by the “Christmas Wonderland” Vanessa and her man holidayed in, another commented: “Looks like an amazing place – happy holidays to you and yours.”

A third fan said: “Love the genuine joy and memories.”

Another wrote: “I’m so glad you’re the happiest you’ve ever been, and think you’re so brave for choosing joy and gratitude in the face of grief and loss. Sending all my best wishes to you this Christmas season.”

