Dancing On Ice 2025 star Chris Taylor has unveiled that his skating partner will be Vanessa Bauer for the new series.

The Dancing On Ice line-up for next year was recently confirmed. The likes of Chris, Michaela Strachan, Charlie Brooks and Sam Aston will take to the ice in the new year.

Now, the pairings are starting to be revealed and one in particular has ruffled some feathers!

Dancing On Ice 2025 pairings

Vanessa, 28, and Chris, 34, shared that they will be skating with each other for the new series.

Love Island star Chris shared photos of himself and Vanessa in training as he gushed over his partner.

He said: “Bloody DELIGHTED to say me and Vanessa are skating together on @dancingonice 2025.

“Swipe to see how in sync we are(n’t…yet. I’ll accept 51% responsibility for that).”

Chris Taylor will skate with Vanessa on Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: ITV)

He added: “Quivering with excitement to start skating with V-force and learn some sort of grace/decorum (and possibly improve my still quaver like posture).

“Message to future Vanessa – I’m sorry. This will make sense in about a week (long/short – I’m quite annoying).”

Vanessa commented: “SO SO happy! Let’s get working.”

Can’t wait to see what you both do this season, you’re in good hands Chris.

Many fans are excited to see the pair skate together as one gushed: “@vanessabauer_skates has always been my favourite celebrity skater every year! You are my favourite celebrity this year so this a double win!!!”

Another said: “Some comments on here if you have nothing nice to say about the pro just log off and chill it’s not that deep.

Fans fumed over Vanessa getting another young partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Vanessa is great at her craft and maybe the reason why she has good dancers every year is because of her teaching?”

Someone else wrote: “I knew you’d be partnered together! Can’t wait to see what you both do this season, you’re in good hands Chris.”

However, others weren’t happy with the pairing. One ranted: “What a shock she always gets the young good skaters.”

Another commented: “And the showmance begins! The one thing Vanessa does every year.”

A third wrote: “Is it in her contract to get the young good looking lads?”

Dancing On Ice returns early next year to ITV.

