Where previous Dancing On Ice winners are now – from Joe Swash and James Jordan to Ray Quinn

The Dancing On Ice 2024 final is here – and one famous fave will be crowned the champ!

For this year’s line-up on the greatest show on ice, we’ve seen the likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Norwood and Roxy Shahidi take to the ice to show off their best moves.

However, it is Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire who have become finalists – with one taking home the trophy on Sunday (March 10).

And over the years, there’s been a range of celebs who have become Dancing on Ice winners. But where are they now?

The actress was crowned the champ of the first series (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2024: Gaynor Faye – 2006

Gaynor Faye, daughter of late showbiz and TV legend Kay Mellor, won the first ever series of Dancing On Ice with her professional ice skating partner Daniel Whiston.

The actress has appeared in the likes of The Syndicate, Coronation Street and most notably Emmerdale, playing Megan Macey from 2012 until 2019. More recently, she starred in the Channel 5 drama series The Inheritance. However, she suffered a loss when her mum Kay died aged 71 in May 2022.

The former rugby star won the second series (Credit: ITV)

Kyran Bracken – 2007

Rugby player Kyran Bracken won the show in the second series with professional partner Melanie Lambert. Since then, he’s kept a relatively low-key profile – but in 2020 he launched a new podcast called Ruck It! with fellow England rugby star Nick Easter.

Suzanne shot to fame in band Hear’Say singer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suzanne Shaw – 2008

Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw was crowned the champ of the 2008 series with professional ice skater Matt Evers. After the show wrapped, she bagged roles in West End musicals like Chicago.

Suzanne also turned her hand to soap acting – making her Emmerdale debut in 2010 as Eve Birch. More recently, she has played Belle in Beauty and the Beast at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre in 2021.

X Factor star Ray won the show twice (Credit: ITV)

Ray Quinn – 2009 & 2014

Ray Quinn shot to fame on The X Factor and ended up winning Dancing On Ice in 2009 alongside professional partner Maria Filippov.

He also returned to the returners’ series in 2014 – where he won the show once more. Turning his hand to acting, in 2018 he played Jonny Baxter on the hit Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks for over a year.

And in 2020, amid the Covid pandemic, Ray revealed he had been working as a Hermes delivery driver. A year later, and he started a new career laying carpets and his family business.

The soap star won the show over ten years ago (Credit: ITV)

Hayley Tamaddon – 2010

Hayley won the coveted prize of first place in 2010 with Daniel Whiston. She also made it to the final of the returners’ show in 2014.

An already-established actress, in 2013 she joined Corrie playing Andrea Beckett. She remained on the cobbles for two years before leaving in 2015. Since then, she’s appeared on shows like Celebrity Juice and The Chase.

In 2019, Hayley confirmed she was expecting her first baby with her partner Adrian. She gave birth to a son on October 12, 2019. However, on Mother’s Day in 2022, Hayley announced that she and Adrian had split.

The EastEnders star was a firm-favourite on the series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Attwater – 2011

EastEnders actor Sam Attwater won the show in 2011 with his partner Brianne Delcourt. The pair also returned for the 2014 series but finished in fourth place.

He’s become somewhat of a regular on the West End with his most recent role being in a West End adaptation of Rags the Musical where he played “Michael the moustache man” in 2020.

As for his personal life, Sam tied the knot to fellow Dancing On Ice star Vicky Ogden in 2014. Two years later in 2016, Vicky gave birth to their daughter. In 2019, they welcomed a second daughter.

Matthew has been in the showbiz world for decades (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden – 2012

Emmerdale legend Matthew Wolfenden won the 2012 series with his professional ice skating partner Nina Ulanova.

A soap icon, Matthew played David Metcalfe on Emmerdale – making his debut in 2006. But in 2023, he quit the soap and left that same year.

His love life has recently made headlines too after he split from fellow soap star Charley Webb, best known for playing Debbie Dingle. The pair share three kids and split during 2023.

Beth took home the trophy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing on Ice 2024: Beth Tweddle – 2013

Olympic champion gymnast Beth Tweddle was crowned the Dancing On Ice champ during the 2013 series with her partner Daniel Whiston.

In 2016, Beth competed in The Jump. However, just two weeks into the show she suffered a painful back injury. As a result, she had to pull out of the competition.

In 2022, Beth welcomed her second baby – a little boy called Finley.

The X factor star won the 2018 series (Credit: ITV)

Jake Quickenden – 2018

Jake Quickenden found fame on The X Factor – and won the revived series of Dancing On Ice in 2018, with his partner Vanessa Bauer.

Since then, he’s rarely been off screens, starring in the likes Ninja Warrior UK and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. He’s also a regular on ITV’s morning show Lorraine. In 2022, he married Sophie Church with the pair welcoming son Leo Oliver Quickenden in 2021.

Strictly star James won the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Jordan – 2019

James Jordan swapped the Strictly ballroom for the ice in 2019, and won the show alongside skating partner Alexandra Schauman.

The dancer was a regular on Strictly from 2006 to 2013. James has since appeared in shows like Celebrity Coach Trip alongside his wife and co-star Ola. The showbiz couple have also recently released a fitness plan recently after losing weight.

Joe won Dancing On Ice in 2020 with Alex Murphy (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash – 2020

TV favourite Joe Swash won the show in 2020 with pro partner Alex Murphy. The cheeky chappy found fame on EastEnders playing Mickey Miller. He also won I’m A Celeb in 2010 – where he met his future wife Stacey Solomon.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2019 – a boy named Rex, and in October 2021 Stacey welcomed the couple’s first daughter, Rose. The two then got married in 2022 and then came along a daughter named Belle.

Last year, Joe made a return to the jungle as he starred in I’m a Celebrity… South Africa. The spin-off show saw former stars return for another stint of critters and trials.

In 2021, Joe also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

Sonny ended up winning the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2024: Sonny Jay – 2021

Radio presenter Sonny Jay was crowned the winner of the 2021 series. He co-presented Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp.

In December 2022 though, Sonny revealed that he would be leaving Capital Breakfast to take over Marvin Humes’ slot on The Capital Late Show. And more recently, in January this year, Sonny confirmed the happy news that he is set to be a dad for the first time with girlfriend Danielle Peazer.

Regan Gascoigne won the show in 2022 (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Dancing on Ice: Regan Gascoigne – 2022

Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballing legend Paul Gascoigne, won the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice with pro partner Karina Manta.

A talented performer, Regan has appeared in The Nutcracker with the English National Ballet and featured as a singer in The Real Full Monty. And last year, he joined Kym Marsh in the Take That Musical, Greatest Days.

The gymnast was crowned the 2023 champ (Credit: ITV)

Nile Wilson – 2023

Gymnast Nile Wilson was crowned the 2023 winner with his professional partner Olivia Smart. And Nile is no stranger to bagging awards.

He’s scooped a bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar. He was also a world medallist as a member of the silver-medal winning British team at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. But in 2021, he announced his retirement from competitive gymnastics due to injuries.

The Dancing On Ice 2024 final airs tonight from 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

