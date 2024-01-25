Dancing On Ice star Sonny Jay has revealed the happy news that he is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Danielle Peazer.

The radio presenter, who shot to fame in the boy band Loveable Rogues and now hosts a radio show on Capital FM, won the 2021 series of the ITV show Dancing On Ice along with Angela Egan.

And last night (January 24), Sonny confirmed he was becoming a dad for the first time – and admitted how he could cry over the news.

Sonny won the show in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice winner reveals baby news

Sonny took to his social media to reveal the happy news. Alongside a snap of himself cuddling Danielle, he penned: “We’ve got some news for you… I’m so excited I think I may cry,” alongside red hearts and a teary-eyed face emoji.

The couple then uploaded a video post of them kissing and cuddling – with Danielle rocking a very visible baby bump. She wrote in the caption: “We’re having a baby.

“It’s a secret we’ve been keeping for a while, enjoying this little bubble of excitement and preparing for our biggest adventure so far. But now we feel ready to share this journey with you, including the highs (and inevitable tantrums) it will bring. Arriving spring 2024.”

Dancing On Ice star Sonny fans send congratulations

She added: “We can’t post this without acknowledging those who may be struggling with fertility or pregnancy issues and are sending love to anyone affected.”

Fans and Sonny’s showbiz pals were quick to send their congratulations. One follower penned: “Omg congratulations! Amazing news.” While another gushed: “Massive congratulations to you both.”

Pop star Pixie Lott also penned: “Amazing news waaaa congratulations!” along with red heart emojis. Olly Murs then commented: “Wow congratulations! what a year to be first time dads Sonny.. come on! We got this.”a

When did Sonny and Danielle meet?

Sonny and dancer Danielle have been dating since 2023. Their romance came after his five-year relationship with former fiancée Lauren Faith came to an end.

He told The Sun at the time: “I feel the best I’ve ever felt, and that does give you an air of confidence when you’re going out and talking to people. I am in a relationship and I didn’t expect to be in it, in the nicest way possible.

“We’ve been seeing each other since January and the nice thing about it is we’ve kept it so low key.”

