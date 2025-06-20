Strictly star Daisy Lowe has reportedly finally tied the knot with her partner, Jordan Saul, three years after their engagement.

The star, who appeared on Strictly back in 2013, shares a daughter with Jordan, whom she began dating back in 2020.

Daisy Lowe ties the knot with Jordan Saul

It’s been announced that Daisy, 36, and Jordan, 31, are finally married after enjoying a low-key ceremony alongside friends and family.

Their wedding seemingly took place yesterday (Thursday, June 19) in London.

Daisy’s famous mum, Pearl Lowe, was in attendance when the Strictly star said “I do”.

After the ceremony, the happy couple headed off to East London Italian restaurant, Brutto.

Daisy’s half-sister, Betty, shared some glimpses of the intimate post-wedding dinner party, which took place on a candlelit table outside the restaurant.

One photo shared by the 18-year-old on her Instagram Story showed Daisy in a simple white off-the-shoulder gown, along with the caption “Da Bride”.

Who is Daisy Lowe’s partner?

Daisy’s now-husband is Jordan Saul, a property developer.

They met during the pandemic in 2020 while they were walking their dogs. They got engaged in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Ivy, in 2023.

Daisy and Jordan are happily married (Credit: Coverimages.com)

Daisy joined by friends and family at her big day

In a photo shared by Pearl Lowe, Daisy and family could be seen posing for a photo on a quiet residential street, shortly before the nuptials.

As well as Pearl, Daisy’s stepfather, Danny Goffey, and half-siblings Betty, Alfie and Frankie were all present at the wedding.

Daisy’s godmother, Zoe Grace, was also in attendance. However, it’s unclear whether her biological father, Gavin Rossdale, attended the big day.

Jordan’s family and friends were also there to watch the property developer marry the fashion model.

Whilst the wedding was a relatively low-key affair, Jordan and Daisy have plans for a big celebration in Somerset, where they now live, this summer.

Daisy’s big plans

“I’m moving to, and marrying in Somerset. That’s how much I love it,” Daisy told Great British Life earlier this month.

She then said that she is deep in the planning of it, and is hoping for a glamorous, yet sustainable, wedding in the countryside.

Daisy also revealed that Ivy, her daughter, will be a flower girl.

“I’m really lucky I have my mum to talk to about styling. She’s got such brilliant taste,” Daisy continued.

“I don’t feel actual pressure, but it is an exciting idea that it could be better than my 18th, which was one of the best parties ever.”

ED! has contacted Daisy’s representatives for comment.

