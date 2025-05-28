Former Strictly star Daisy Lowe is finally set to tie the knot with her fiancé, three years after getting engaged.

The model, 36, shared the exciting news on her Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, May 26).

The countdown to Daisy’s wedding has begun (Credit: Instagram)

Daisy Lowe kicks off countdown to wedding day

Three years on from her engagement to fiancé Jordan Saul, Daisy has revealed that she is planning for her wedding.

The star, who danced on Strictly in 2016 with Aljaz Skorjanec, shared some snaps from a morning spent with her famous fashion designer mum, Pearl Lowe.

Pearl went with Daisy to watch her try on her wedding dress, before they enjoyed breakfast at Claridge’s Hotel in London.

Pearl, 57, shared a snap of Daisy at breakfast on her Instagram Story. “A wonderful morning spent seeing my gorgeous girl @daisylowe try on her beautiful wedding dress, followed by a delicious breakfast @claridgeshotel,” she captioned the post.

Daisy reshared the post on her own story. She also shared a snap of a “surprise” treat she received from the hotel – a pudding with “Congratulations on your wedding, Daisy” written on the plate in chocolate and adorned with gold leaf.

Pearl also shared some snaps of the delicious-looking pastries they enjoyed for breakfast, as well as some pictures of Daisy’s daughter, Ivy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Lowe (@daisylowe)

Who is Daisy Lowe’s partner?

Strictly star Daisy got engaged to partner Jordan back in September 2022.

Daisy announced the heartwarming news with a sweet Instagram post. The star uploaded a selfie of herself and Jordan sharing a kiss while out on a walk.

“We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!” she wrote.

“I said [bleep] yes… I am officially your fiancé and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby-to-be,” she then added.

Daisy and Jordan have a daughter together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Daisy Lowe and Jordan welcome baby daughter

A month later, Daisy revealed that she and Jordan were expecting a baby together.

The star shared a snap of herself cupping her blossoming baby bump to announce the happy news.

“I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan and I are having a baby,” she captioned the post.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement and nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

The happy couple welcomed daughter Ivy Love Saul in April 2023.

“Our Easter egg finally hatched!” she wrote on Instagram after the birth. “Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true – our dream girl.

“I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy.”

