Cruz Beckham urged to ‘do some reflection’ as he breaks silence following Brooklyn statement

Cruz Beckham is facing backlash for promoting his music career following his brother Brooklyn’s scathing statement about his family.

Following in the footsteps of his mother, the 20-year-old is currently releasing his own music and will perform a headline show in London in March.

As he continues to embark on a musical journey, Cruz’s personal life seems to be impacting his professional career.

The Beckhams’ family drama is impacting Cruz’s professional career (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cruz Beckham backlash following Brooklyn statement

In an Instagram post shared the same day Brooklyn shared his statement (January 19), Cruz shared a series of snapshots of himself and other creatives in the studio.

“Working hard or hardly working,” he wrote in his caption.

The post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 25,000 likes. The comments section was also filled with messages, many of which were linked to his family drama.

“Always in the shadows of Brooklyn LOL,” one user insisted.

“One day you’ll be able to break free too,” another person shared.

“Don’t get married. Your mum will want the frist dance,” a third remarked.

“Do some reflection instead of following what you hear,” a fourth said.

“I’m team Brooklyn,” a fifth person declared.

Cruz breaks his silence

Following the backlash, Cruz has since broken his silence and continued to promote his music career further.

“Hello world. The Courtyard Theatre on Friday 27th March!” he wrote.

“Tickets are live on the link in by bio! There mayyyy be some new music out by then too x,” Cruz added.

Many fans appeared excited for the show, with one user writing: “Ticket secured!!! See u there.”

“Bravo you are amazing! You should be so proud and your family too!” another expressed.

“All the best mate coming from Australia. You should tour here one day,” a third said.

