Cruz Beckham, 20, and dad David pose in matching Speedos as fans admit ‘zooming in’

Cruz Beckham and his father, David Beckham, have posted a sizzling snap wearing nothing but itsy bitsy Speedos. And fans are going wild.

The 20 year old, who is one of four children of Victoria and David Beckham, has been making the most of the summer sun on the Amalfi Coast. And as well as showcasing his tattooed, sunkissed physique, the Speedos were more than a little bit revealing.

David and Cruz Beckham pose in Speedos

“My boi,” older brother Romeo commented on the post.

“Yeah.. he knows what he’s doing,”, one follower wrote. “Okay, I zoomed!” another admitted. Echoing this, a third joked that their “zoom mode broke”, while a fourth declared: “Cruz Beckham is the new sexiest man in the world of the new generation, his father’s legacy.”

A fifth said: “I love how you give us what we want,” while a sixth exclaimed: “Nobody does it like the Beckhams!” “It’s huge!” another exclaimed. “Smuggling a sausage,” another also giggled.

As well as spending a lot of time on the family’s £16m superyacht, the Instagram post also shared intimate moments from the holiday, including a pasta-making class with 22-year-old Romeo and 14-year-old Harper, and taking a romantic walk with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

In the image, Cruz can be seen planting a kiss on the 29-year-old’s cheek as they stroll through Italy’s greenery.

Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, joined him on the trip (Credit: Cover Images)

Where’s Brooklyn?

One person missing from the family trip is Brooklyn Beckham, who appears to have cut ties with his family in recent months. Earlier in August, the 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, renewed their vows in a ceremony officiated by Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz.

The Beckham clan were noticeably absent from the proceedings, while Brooklyn and his brothers also appear to have unfollowed each other on social media.

Brooklyn and Nicola snubbed the Beckhams and didn’t invite them to their vow renewal. (Image: Cover Images)

A source close to the family told The Sun: “This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson [Peltz] having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited. His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them.”

The insider then went on to add: “It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy — and see no way back. “Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname. Will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 — is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it.” Read More: Brooklyn Beckham embroiled in ‘Gen Z war’ with brothers Cruz and Romeo amid claims he’s ‘cut out’ David and Victoria

So, what do you think of this story?