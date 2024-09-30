Cruz Beckham is reportedly loved-up with his new girlfriend – and it seems she has the seal of approval from his famous family.

The youngest Beckham son, 19, has been linked to German-Brazilian singer-songwriter Jackie Apostel since April.

Now, it seems that Jackie has been embraced by Cruz’s famous family, as they supported his mum Victoria at her fashion show in Paris.

The youngest Brooklyn son has reportedly found love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cruz Beckham and ‘new girlfriend’

Cruz was first linked to Jackie in April, following his split from Norwegian singer Bby Ivy.

According to HELLO! magazine, Jackie was formerly a member of the Brazilian girl band Schutz. The publication also reports that she is nine years her boyfriend Cruz’s senior.

In an Instagram post in 2022 introducing the members of the band Schutz, Jackie is introduced as being 26 years old. This would make her 28 now – with the star turning 29 on 18 October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Apostel (@jackie.apostel)

Cruz and ‘new girlfriend’ supporting Victoria Beckham

At the weekend, Jackie and Cruz were seen supporting Victoria’s show at the Paris Fashion Week show.

Following the event, Jackie gushed about her mum’s boyfriend on social media. She wrote: “The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham.”

The lovebirds were also spotted out in Paris, snapped cosied up and walking through the French capital.

Cruz and his new ‘girlfriend’ attended Victoria’s fashion show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

People point out resemblance to Victoria

The news of Cruz’s new alleged romance soon got on why of people talking. Sharing their thoughts on the MailOnline comments section, fans claimed that Jackie looks like Cruz’ mum Victoria.

“She could pass for his Mother. I find age-gap relationships to be unhealthy. Yes one or two are happy but usually it doesn’t work out,” said one person.

Someone else added: “She looks older than 29 and could easily pass off as his mother as he looks very young.”

A third wrote: “He looks way younger than 19 and she certainly looks older than 29. She also looks like Victoria.”

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Read more: Victoria Beckham calls out David Beckham for editing her appearance in new selfie

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.