Star of Strictly Craig Revel Horwood reignited his feud with Ola and James Jordan during his interview on This Morning.

The TV star, 60, appeared on the ITV show on Wednesday (March 19) and sat down for a chat with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

While Craig promoted his upcoming tour in promotion of his debut album Revelations, it was his exchange about former pro dancers Ola and James that went unnoticed.

Craig Revel Horwood fued with former Strictly pros Ola and James Jordan

A feud between the trio began last year after Ola insisted Craig should lose a spot on the judging panel after turning all “nicely nicey”.

“I feel like Craig’s lost his sparkle. People loved Craig for what he was before. He would say it as it is, saying he wasn’t good, that was rubbish, but it’s almost like he’s got to say a positive now,” she told Mecca Bingo.

She suspected Craig’s change in attitude was after Strictly “didn’t want any negativity”.

Craig found out about Ola’s shady words and quickly responded on X. He wrote: ““Former Strictly pro Ola Jordan says ‘nicey nicey’ Craig Revel Horwood replaced with ‘spicier’ judge.” Maybe you’d like to suggest your wonderful husband Ola?” while tagging her account.

James soon chimed in and quoted Craig’s message to his wife.

“Why’s that @CraigRevHorwood ?? Do you think I would make a good honest judge?” he asked. “I don’t suppose you read the part where she said you were her favourite judge – big love my friend”.

‘James and Ola Jordan just want my job’

Now, in his latest interview, Craig revealed to Cat and Ben why he has to mind his “ps and qs” on the hit BBC dance show.

“As soon as you start giving critique, you do have to think – are they going to take that too personally?” he said.

Cat insisted “everybody loves” Craig on Strictly, despite any remarks he might have made in the past. However, Craig used the moment to throw shade at Ola and Jordan.

“James and Ola Jordan just want my job. Good luck to them darling because I’m not going anywhere!” he shared.

Ben and Cat reacted to the candid moment with a laugh.

