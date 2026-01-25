Corrie star Maureen Lipman in emotional death admission as she admits: ‘I’d like to go as she did’

Corrie actress Maureen Lipman, who is appearing on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (January 25), previously opened up about how she would like to die.

The 79-year-old, who currently stars in the ITV soap opera as Evelyn Plummer, has enjoyed an acting career since 1968.

In 2020, she was made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to charity, entertainment and the arts.

Corrie star Maureen Lipman reveals how she would like to die

In a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, Maureen was asked whether she would like to live forever.

In response, she bluntly replied with “No,” before explaining the unusual way she’d like to die.

“The most interesting person I ever met was the photographer Elsbeth Juda, who lived to 103. I’d like to go like she did, having a foot massage and listening to Schubert,” Maureen said.

As she opened up about her health, she said she takes the medication Thyroxine because she has “developed low thyroid levels”. She also takes amlodipine to “regulate my raised blood pressure”.

Maureen is ‘constantly’ trying home remedies

When questioned whether she has any family ailments, she said: “I’ve inherited a certain neurosis from my mother and what I’d call a forgetful gene from my father. Shortly after marrying my mother, he walked out of a film they were watching and went to play snooker. Later that evening, he forgot he was married and went home to his mother.”

Maureen revealed she is “constantly” trying out home remedies and is a “great fan of homeopathy” and uses CBD oil to “help me sleep and I spray my pillows with lavender”.

She added: “When I had migraines, I took Solpadeine. I once had a Bulgarian cleaner who’d make me put a slice of potato on my forehead under a wet flannel and get me to lie down. It didn’t make a blind bit of difference.”

