TV icon Dame Maureen Lipman had her wedding day over the weekend, and everything looked stunning. While a lot of details have been kept under wraps, there are still a fair few we know.

The Coronation Street star looked incredible on her big day with fiance David Turner. Their wedding comes after she took charge and proposed to him last year.

However, despite the beautiful ceremony, everyone was shocked by an interruption at the service. So let’s have a look at the wedding of Maureen Lipman.

‘Surprising’ engagement story

Last year, Maureen Lipman confirmed she was set to have a wedding. She wrote in the Spectator about her engagement.

She penned: “I had been rather against the ‘M’ word. But on a train coming back from Edinburgh, he mentioned that it was the minor festival Tu B’Av – a day when Jewish women can ask men to marry them.

“Unable to resist the gag, I slid under the table separating us, onto one knee and asked him for his hand. To my surprise and slight panic, he gave it.”

Gorgeous outfit

In photographs obtained by The Daily Mail, the 79-year-old looked absolutely radiant in her pink coat dress, paired with a dramatic cream fascinator. And she concluded the look with pointed mid-heel shoes.

As the wedding day progressed Maureen Lipman took the coat off to showcase her chic dress underneath.

Her new husband looked handsome in his dark grey suit with a bowtie. He also wore a traditional kippah, an item worn mostly by Jewish men as a sign of reverence to God.

David also opted for comfort as the day went on, taking off his jacket and bowtie to enjoy the evening do.

Celeb guests

It wouldn’t be a Maureen Lipman wedding without her close pal Gyles Brandreth, who was one of the many attendees at the big day.

Maureen and Gyles used to frequently appear on Gogglebox together, and fans have grown to love their relationship.

However, despite her character crossing paths with a lot of the Corrie stars, it is unknown whether any of them were actually invited to her wedding day.

Service interruption

Gyles revealed on This Morning that the Sunday wedding was actually interrupted midway through the service.

And this was due to the government testing alert that went off that day.

He said: “What happened was this, at 2:30 the rabbi said, ‘I have written to the Prime Minister, telling him that there’s going to be an exciting wedding if he would have a message’.

“The Prime Minister replied, ‘I’m not able to be here but I have arranged for sirens to be sound all over the country’.”

When did Maureen and David start dating?

Maureen had been previously married to Jack Rosenthal, a script writer for Coronation Street, until his death in 2004.

Then her next long-term partner, Guido Castro, died in 2021 after contracting Covid-19. And while it wasn’t the virus that killed him, it severely weakened his immune system.

During the 2023 National Television Awards, Maureen made her first public appearance with David. While at the event she referred to him as her “gentleman friend”. But later, at a different event called him her “significant other”.

Sending all our congratulations to the happy couple!

