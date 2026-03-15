Colson Smith on surprising step he took to lose weight after topping the scales at 24 stone

Coronation Street star Colson Smith revealed a surprise step he once took during his weight loss journey.

The star, who is on Celebrity Puzzling today (Sunday, March 15), weighed 24 stone at his heaviest…

Colson was 24 stone at his heaviest (Credit: Splash News)

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Colson Smith on his weight loss journey

Back in 2024, Colson revealed a drastic step he took in a bid to lose weight.

At his heaviest, Colson weighed 24 stone. By December 2024, the soap star had lost an incredible 10 stone, weighing 13 stone.

Speaking about his weight loss journey in a TikTok video, Colson admitted he requested that his character on Corrie, Craig Tinker, have a weight loss storyline.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the storyline was scrapped.

“I was on dodgy ground. I didn’t realise how big I was. I was 24 stone before covid and I was so unhealthy, but I had a bizarre relationship with food where I would do a restrictive eating cycle and I would eat [bleep] loads of food and hate myself for it, so then I would punish myself by not eating, and then I would get so hungry and emotional that I would binge eat again,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson (@colsonjsmith)

Colson Smith on Craig Tinker’s potential weight loss storyline

“I went like that for about a year, and I had a thought about how we could play the story with Craig so that he would have an eating disorder linked to his OCD, which was slightly close to home, but I think it is important that stuff like this is told on TV,” he then continued.

“So, I went to Corrie’s bosses to ask if I could play this story if I lost the weight, and I can tell you now that I can do it. They were for it, but COVID-19 happened, so we kiboshed the story,” he revealed.

However, rather than go back to his old habits, Colson had a eureka moment during a drive to his parents’ house. Lockdown would be the perfect opportunity for him to do something about his weight.

The star decided to take up running as a hobby, which led to him dropping from 24 stone to 13 stone.

Colson admits running ‘changed my life’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘There was no excuse’

Continuing, Colson said: “I hated it at first, and then one day, I was out on the run, and I was talking to myself, and I said, I’m a runner.

“It kind of just happened, but it had to happen as I was so unhealthy, and losing weight is properly addictive. I just got into it, and literally the weight dropped off!” he said.

“I dropped from 138kg to 84kg in less than a year. It was all through discipline, healthy eating and running, and I didn’t have access to a gym. I do not regret it, and now I fear that if I don’t run, I’ll get big again,” he confessed.

Read more: Coronation Street star Colson Smith lands new presenting role on daytime TV after soap axe

Catch Colson on Celebrity Puzzling tonight (Sunday, March 15) from 6.05pm on Channel 5 and My5.

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