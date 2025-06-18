Coleen Nolan soaks up the sunshine in swimsuit as she warns ‘don’t show the rest of my body’

TV fave Coleen Nolan slipped into her swimsuit and shared with fans how she barely has a care in the world as she enjoys a sunny trip to Greece.

The Loose Women star, 60, is believed to be taking a break with her daughter Ciara. And, just one day in, she has already given Instagram followers an update about how she’s doing in the Med.

However, while Coleen doesn’t mind giving social media users a glimpse of her trip, it seems she isn’t keen on showing off her swimwear.

Coleen Nolan is abroad at the moment (Credit: YouTube)

‘Don’t show the rest of my body, please’

Marking a recent Instagram Story as an advert, Coleen revealed how much she was enjoying lounging by a pool at her hotel.

“It’s absolutely heaven… paradise,” she said, before explaining she has to stay safe from the sun’s rays.

“So hot, with my pale, freckly, Irish skin,” she went on.

Having the best time so far.

Coleen added, taking a moment to warn the person filming her: “Got my Factor 50 on – don’t show the rest of my body, please – and just having the best time so far.”

She concluded her Story: “Beautiful, beautiful Rhodes, it really is gorgeous. The hotel is stunning. I’m only sad you’re not here… next time, eh?”

Wish you were there with Coleen Nolan? (Credit: Instagram)

Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn

One person Coleen most definitely won’t have been addressing with the last sentence in her Insta Story is her old – and now late – adversary Kim Woodburn.

The pair had several odd TV bust ups in their time on screen together, stemming from their mutual Celebrity Big Brother experience.

Once their reality series stint was over, Kim slagged Coleen off during a This Morning appearance, calling her “two-faced” and a “horrible person”.

That wasn’t the end of their bizarre feud on screen, however. Amid other TV displays, the two also clashed on Loose Women – with Kim ultimately storming off set and declaring: “I wouldn’t want to sit and talk with lying trash like you.”

Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn had a very weird encounter on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Coleen, meanwhile, who’d slammed Kim as a “horrible, self-centred witch” later claimed the unseemly row formed part of ‘the worst week of her life’.

A tearful Coleen defended herself: “I’ve never called her names or anything. She’s called me every name under the sun, in print and on that show.”

Coleen later vowed never to appear on a telly programme with Kim ever again.

“She hates me for a reason I will never understand. I wish Kim well. I hate to see anyone unhappy. But I want to forget we ever met. I will never appear on a show with her again. It is better we keep to our own paths,” Coleen told the Mirror.

