Claudia Fogarty has welcomed a baby girl with partner Ollie Crankshaw.

The daughter of the 2014 I’m A Celebrity… winner Carl Fogarty shared the news on social media, announcing that she and Ollie had named her Delilah Maeve Crankshaw.

On her Instagram account, Claudia shared a black-and-white photo of Delilah sleeping. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Delilah Maeve Crankshaw. Born on 30th September 2025. Our little bundle of joy came into this world 6 weeks early, giving us quite the scare. She is one strong little girl who has completed our whole life. We are completely besotted by her and can’t wait to bring her home and start this amazing journey of parenthood.

“Mummy and Daddy love you so so much.”

The pair initially announced the pregnancy in May.

Family, including Carl, all commented

Family, friends and fans all flocked to the comments to give their congratulations.

Perfectly on-brand, Carl commented: “Congrats, Claudia and Olly… I’ve already ordered her a mini-motorbike.”

Sister Danielle penned a comment Claudia she was “so incredibly proud” of her and added: “Delilah I love you so much welcome to the world little one, you are so incredibly precious to us all.”

Partner Olly, who has been dating Claudia since 2023, said in his own comment: “I love you both more than you’ll ever know. Thank you both for changing my life, you will be the best mum.”

Fellow Love Island stars also sent their well-wishes.

Faye Winter wrote: “Congratulations both she’s so beautiful,” while Jessie Wynter simply put: “Congratulations.”

Claudia and Ollie have been dating since September 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Claudia Fogarty’s tricky birth

A few days ago, Claudia opened up about her “very scary” hospital ordeal after her waters broke early.

After feeling a trickle while she got her eyelashes done, her waters broke in the hospital car park.

“It’s scary now because there’s no water. My bump has shrunk in size. That scared me. She’s fine. I had a scan,” she told fans in a video.

“This baby’s coming a lot earlier than I thought.”

She added: “It’s been a lot and very overwhelming. I’m a lot calmer today. You just don’t think these things happen to you.”

