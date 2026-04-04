‘What’s the point?’ Clare Balding in major admission about her TV future

Clare Balding once made a major admission about her future on television after recently appearing on The Celebrity Traitors.

The TV presenter, 55, was the sixth celebrity to leave the castle, after being banished at the Round Table in episode four.

Clare was on The Celebrity Traitors last year (Credit: BBC)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Clare Balding on appearing on The Celebrity Traitors

Back in November, Clare reflected on her stint on The Celebrity Traitors and how she doesn’t want to do reality TV again.

Clare was a Faithful on the show. However, she sparked suspicion after a blunder during one of the challenges. She was also routinely incorrect in guessing who the Traitors were.

Eventually, her fellow players banished her, incorrectly guessing she was a Traitor.

Speaking at the GH Live x Country Living Christmas Market, Clare admitted she felt “dreadful” after her blunder during the challenge.

“I shrank. I just backed off in the next two missions and thought, “Do not be the one to mess this [challenge] up,” she said.

Clare was banished on the show (Credit: BBC)

Clare on playing the game

Clare then added, “I think it made me lose my nerve completely. But how you regain it, is what teaches you something about your own character.”

The star also revealed that she learned that humour is a “fabulous” shield, and Alan Carr, who used it to go all the way and win, was “magnificent”.

Clare also revealed during the event that she’s still in touch with her fellow contestants, in particular Ruth Codd and Celia Imrie.

However, fans hoping Clare will do more reality TV will be disappointed.

“It’s huge. I can’t believe the impact the Traitors has had. I probably wouldn’t do reality TV again. But only because, what’s the point? I’ve done the big one,” she said.

Clare on her time on the show

After being banished from the castle, Clare gushed over the experience, but expressed annoyance over not getting Jonathan Ross out.

“Damn it. That makes me cross because I so nearly went on a big one on Jonathan last night. Argh,” she said after finding out he was a Traitor.

Speaking about her time on the show, she said: “I think my personal highlight was being able to spend quality time with no distractions of phones or anything.”

Read more: Secret behind Clare Balding’s 10kg weight loss after star U-turned on decision to be ‘fat and happy’

Catch Clare hosting coverage of Boat Race on Channel 4 from 1.30pm today (Saturday, April 4).

So what do you think of this story? Then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.