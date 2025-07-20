Claire Sweeney’s steamiest sex confessions – ‘swinging’; skinny dipping: taking ‘female Viagra’ pill for more ‘joie de vivre’

It’s fair to say Claire Sweeney is no stranger to disclosing her intimate bedroom moments…

Since shooting to fame in the 1990s, Claire – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (July 20) – has become a regular on screens. From stints on Coronation Street to The Good Ship Murder, Claire has remained booked and busy.

The TV star has also made several saucy comments over the years too that have no doubt left people feeling a tad hot under the collar. Here, ED! is taking a look inside Claire’s steamiest sex confessions…

The TV star is no stranger to a saucy confession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney on ‘swinging’ claims

Back in 2015, Claire co-wrote her first theatre show, Sex in Suburbia, that she also starred in. The musical was based on her dating disasters.

Talking to News Shopper, Claire revealed the idea came about after she told someone “about funny things that have happened” in which they insisted she had to write it all down.

So with the help of her pal Mandy Muden, the pair came up with Sex in Suburbia.

“It’s not raunchy. It’s witty and funny and everything is done with a nudge and a wink. There is a guy who wants to do swinging and he manages to persuade his wife and it is a case of being careful what you wish for.

“His wife loves it and he gets rejected and left out and in the end she ends up leaving him. It is quite a funny story, really.”

When asked if that was based on her own experience, Claire said: “No, I didn’t go swinging. This is someone Mandy knew. We get seeds of stories or things that happened to people and we elaborate on it.”

She previously stripped off for a dip in the pool (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney’s embarrassing skinny dipping ordeal

Claire previously recalled a time she went skinny dipping – however, it ended in a rather awkward moment.

“I’ve been skinny dipping once, and I had a bit of a bad experience…,” she said, speaking on comedian Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast in 2022.

She explained: “I’d been training with my friends and they decided to have a swim at eight o’clock in the morning

“I didn’t have a swimming costume with me because I didn’t realise that was part of the thing that they do.”

“So I go in naked with the girls, and I come out onto the beach and there’s a school party on the beach. My clothes are at the back of the beach, and I had to walk out in front of all these schoolboys.

“It was just so wrong… It was like half eight in the morning in Mallorca. I’d probably keep my clothing on now.”

Claire has been a sex symbol for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire’s a fan of ‘female Viagra’

Claire has also previously opened up about her love for a pill that has been dubbed the ‘female Viagra’.

Elle Sera is a pill supplement that has five plant-based ingredients, including maca extract and Siberian ginseng. The pill is said to balance a woman’s hormones back to bliss, and can help with mood, memory and boosting energy – including in the bedroom.

In a clip on Elle Sera’s social media platforms, Claire praised the product while at an event.

“I believe with Elle Sera, sometimes your flame just dims a little bit. And I do feel it gives it that boost again. It just gives you a little bit of more joie de vivre,” she said.

Claire also said: “I’ve been chatting to the girls on the table and we’re all taking it and it really does make a difference. So, I really believe in her product, and I believe in her [owner Elissa] And she’s a great girl.”

Watch Claire on Celebrity Catchphrase on Sunday (July 20) at 7pm on ITV1.

Read more: Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney reveals hopes for Cassie and Steve relationship including future wedding

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.