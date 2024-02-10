Christine McGuinness supported by ex Paddy as she reveals her dad is ‘clean off heroin’ after ‘four decades’

Christine McGuinness has been supported by ex Paddy as she shared a health update on her dad Johnny.
The model has previously explained that her dad is an addict. She revealed that his heroin addiction stretched back four decades – and that every time she saw him she thought it would be the last.
However, this weekend, she’s shared the joyous news that he is now clean and in recovery – something ex Paddy is also thrilled about.
Christine McGuinness and Paddy delighted: ‘Dad, I’m so proud of you’
The mum of three shared numerous pictures of Johnny to her Instagram grid. They showed him during various stages of his addiction and recovery.
Posting a trigger warning ahead of her post, Christine shared that Johnny is clean after a 40-year addiction.
She said:”For all the times I’ve said what I thought was our last goodbye, today was the best hello.
“My dad is the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever seen him, my dad is off heroin.”
She then added: “I never thought I’d say those words.”
Christine continued: “If you love someone in recovery, never lose hope, it’s never too late. My dad is 62, he’s been an addict for four decades and now he’s a big strong 16st man!
“Dad, I am so proud of you,” she concluded.
Paddy shows support
Showing support to his ex, Paddy was among the hundreds sending Johnny well wishes. The couple split back in 2022.
The former Top Gear host said: “His belly is everything! Good lad J.”
Christine also posted a picture of her and her dad on her Instagram Stories.
She said: “This is the first time I’ve seen my dad clean off heroin. Never give up, it’s never too late. I am very proud of him. Four decades of drug and alcohol abuse and now he’s happy and healthy.”
