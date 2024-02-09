Paddy McGuinness makes Question Time debut as viewers urge: ‘Careful, he’ll cancel your show’

Paddy McGuinness has made his debut on Question Time, and plenty of viewers had things to say after his appearance.

The former Take Me Out and Top Gear host appeared on the BBC debate show yesterday (Thursday, February 8) alongside the likes of new Conservative Party Deputy Chairman James Daly and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

He made a dig at a former Prime Minister on the show, saying: “Lucky for me, most people know I’m not here for my great political brain. But that didn’t stop Boris Johnson, so that’s alright.”

Paddy challenged James Daly (centre) on the government’s record (Credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness on Question Time

And, referring to the infamous bus during the Brexit campaign, which implied the NHS would get an extra £350m a week if the UK left the European Union, Paddy added: “For me, James, you saying to Wes that Sir Keir Starmer is doing anything to get a vote is a bit rich coming from a Tory. Let me tell you. We’re still waiting on the £350million a week Boris Johnson promised us for the NHS.”

However, not all viewers were impressed. Some poked fun at Paddy’s recent track record of hosting or appearing on shows which have subsequently been cancelled. One said on X, formerly Twitter: “First Top Gear, then Question of Sport, and now Question Time? Paddy, the Grim Reaper of long-running TV shows, is putting in a performance to help it on its way.”

Another asked the question: “Is Paddy McGuinness only appearing on #bbcqt so it will be cancelled?”

Someone else added: “I bet Paddy McGuinness will kill #questiontime off.”

Another wrote: “Oh dear, what the hell… Paddy McGuinness on QT? This has got to be a wind up. Careful, he’ll cancel your show like all the others he’s been on. I switched over.”

He was praised by viewers too

However, some people praised Paddy for challenging the Conservatives on the show. One said: “Fair play to Paddy McGuinness, he is after all part of the voting public and his points were valid and echoed what many of us have said.”

Paddy divided opinion on Question Time (Credit: BBC)

Another claimed: “Don’t watch Question Time, but not surprised Paddy McGuinness did well. His dad lived in sheltered council housing across from my (very ill) sister, and Paddy used to help out, send her cards, etc. He’s a good egg – and someone who knows what it’s like to have next to nowt.”

On the show, Paddy also discussed the ongoing dentist crisis, and shared his father’s experience. He explained that, years ago, his dad couldn’t get a dentist appointment. And as a result, he pulled his own teeth out. He joked: “As someone as a child who was terrified of going to the dentist, I’ve got to congratulate the government for getting people queuing up. People can’t wait to get into the dentists now.”

