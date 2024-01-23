Marriage split; Chelcee Grimes kiss; divorce ‘fight’: A full timeline on Christine and Paddy McGuinness’ marriage split

Paddy McGuinness and Christine split back in 2022 after a decade of marriage.

In the statement at the time, Paddy and Christine said they have been left with “no option” but to announce their split due to “lack of privacy surrounding our personal life”.

Now, 18 months on, it’s been reported that Paddy is set to make a mockumentary about his life – and divorce is going to be a part of it.

Christine, meanwhile, can be caught tonight (Tuesday, January 23, 2024) on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Here’s how Paddy and Christine’s split played out – and everything that’s happened since.

Paddy McGuinness split from Christine: Relationship timeline

The Top Gear and A Question of Sport star met Christine in 2007. They were introduced through a mutual friend while at an event.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2010.

Christine wrote in her autobiography: “On Christmas Eve 2010, when I was 23, something quite amazing happened. I was sitting by the fire with Patrick and we were getting in the festive spirit and opening presents together.

“In the middle of the excitement, he disappeared. Eventually he returned to the lounge and presented me with a Christmas card. ‘To my fiancée,’ it read. ‘I’m not your fiancée, you idiot,’ I joked.

“And when I looked up, he was there with a stunning diamond ring – down on one knee.”

Paddy and Christine tie the knot

The couple married at Thornton Manor in Cheshire in front of 200 guests in June 2011. Although according to Christine she “didn’t have any friends to invite”.

As a result, she said she only knew about 20 people there. Singer Rick Astley performed on the day.

“Peter Kay was his best man. They’ve known each other since they were kids,” she wrote in her book.

Committed to their children

Paddy and Christine went on to have three children together – twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and six-year-old Felicity.

The couple remain living together and have pledged to remain friends for the sake of their children.

The statement said: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

Who has he dated before?

His relationship with Christine went on to become Paddy’s most high-profile yet, with their marriage making headlines, especially over the past few weeks.

However, before meeting Christine, reports claim Paddy was linked to model Abigail Titmuss. Reports of the alleged relationship – said to have happened in 2004 – have never been confirmed.

Abi Titmuss was linked to Paddy in 2004 (Credit: Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

Nicole Appleton scandal

During his marriage to Christine, Paddy was rocked by a scandal when he was pictured on a night out with another woman.

He was seen “arm-in-arm” with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. There is no suggestion that anything more happened between the pair.

The pictures surfaced in 2018 and Christine revealed how the snaps made her feel in her autobiography.

Nicole Appleton – seen with pal Holly Willoughby – was pictured ‘arm-in-arm’ with Paddy in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

She wrote: “My husband, arm-in-arm with another woman. I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

‘Heartbroken moment’

At the time, she forgave him for the sake of their family.

However, she also said: “It was a bit of a heartbroken moment. I was absolutely devastated by these pictures.”

In the wake of split rumours, the couple decided to make some changes.

Christine told OK! shortly afterwards: “We’re putting effort in and making more time for each other – we haven’t done that since having children.”

Parenting hasn’t been without its problems, though. All three of their kids, as well as Christine herself, have been diagnosed with autism.

First reports of split emerge

Rumours first started to surface that something was wrong between Paddy and Christine when fans speculated that he’d had his tattoo tribute to his wife removed.

However, he then showed his support to Christine over her new documentary.

Christine then broke her silence on the split rumors and admitted they had been through “difficult times”. However, she insisted: “We’re really good honestly.”

She then posted a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram page.

Friends then claimed that the couple, who have three young children, were “trying to work through issues“. Christine then enjoyed a night out in London in early July without Paddy but appeared to make a statement that all was well as she was still wearing her wedding and engagement ring.

July 2022 saw Christine admit the couple were having marriage problems. Shortly afterwards, the couple revealed that they had split “a while ago”.

Chelcee and Christine shared a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Christine and Chelcee Grimes spotted kissing

A few months on from her split, Christine was spotted kissing singer Chelcee Grimes.

Christine and Chelcee met while competing together on ITV’s revival of The Games. They struck up a strong bond, describing themselves as “soul sisters”.

The pair were pictured sharing a kiss at London’s Winter Wonderland in December 2022.

Paddy McGuinness shows support for Christine amid autism documentary

In March 2023, Christine made a documentary about her autism. During the doc, she also spoke about the sexual abuse she’d experienced as a child.

“Very proud of Christine for making this new documentary highlighting autism, particularly in women,” Paddy wrote on social media after.

“It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad.”

Christine McGuinness ‘moves on’ as she’s spotted kissing Chelcee again

In August, Christine was once again spotted kissing Chelcee while on holiday in Ibiza.

A source in Closer magazine said Paddy was “happy that Christine has moved on“, meaning he could too.

“While they know that continuing to still live together might seem unconventional, it works for them, and it has even brought them closer together – with Paddy able to properly get to know Chelcee, which wouldn’t have done otherwise,” the source said.

Furthermore, Paddy is said to enjoy Chelcee’s company – and can see how his kids “adore” her too.

“She’ll always be the mother of his children and he just wants her to be happy, so seeing Christine in such a good place and so full of life, gives him a sense of peace and contentment that has helped him in his process of moving on too,” the source said.

Paddy and Christine remain close (Credit: BBC)

Paddy starts dating again

Last month, it was reported that Paddy had begun dating again – however, Christine hadn’t.

“We talk an awful lot and we’re very open. He has said to me when he’s been going on a date,” Christine said on Vicky Pattison’s podcast, The Secret To.

“We still live in the same house, but I think both of us right now, we’re very much in the same place where we’re just like don’t really know what to do or where to go. We’ve been in this marriage for 16 years. I’ve been with him since I was 19, so my dating history before him was an absolute mess,” she then continued.

“Then I’ve had this lovely long marriage. I kind of don’t really know where to go, where to start, and he’s the same, he’s very much the same. He’s tried it and gone: I’m not quite ready'”.

Christine reportedly wants the house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine enlists celebrity lawyer for divorce

Earlier this month (January 2024), it was reported that Christine had hired a lawyer as she fights for a “multi-million” divorce settlement.

Christine is reportedly determined to stay in the family home with their children. She has allegedly hired Catherine Bedford, a celebrity lawyer who has been branded a “pitbull”.

“Christine really wanted to work with a woman during her divorce and Catherine is one of the best in the business,” a source told The Sun.

“Christine wants to stay in the house she’s lived in as a family for many years. She’s poured many hours of love, care and attention into it,” they continued.

“It would be heartbreaking to have to leave the property after all this time and uproot her life.”

ED! has contacted Paddy and Christine’s reps for comment.

Paddy is making a mockumentary, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Christine ‘humiliated’ by Paddy’s mockumentary plans

Now, it’s been claimed that Paddy is in the proces of making a mockumentary about his life. His divorce will feature in the mockumentary.

According to a source in Closer magazine, Christine has been left “humiliated” by this.

“Christine feels humiliated and hurt. She feels like she hasn’t done anything wrong but now she’s going through absolute hell,” they claimed.

“She’s in an awful place where she doesn’t know what will happen next or who to trust. She doesn’t people to manipulate her vulnerability,” they then added.

Amid reports of the documentary, Christine “feels like she has to have her say. She’s an author and has already written children’s books, so she’d love to share a tell-all to share her side of the story”.

ED! has contacted Christine’s reps for comment.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs tonight (Tuesday, January 23) at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

