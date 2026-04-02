Charley Webb reveals heartbreaking impact of seeing her late mum one last time in the chapel of rest

Soap star Charley Webb, 38, has revealed that she’s said her final goodbye to her beloved mum Helen, following her death on Mother’s Day.

Helen, who battled early-onset dementia for the last 12 years of her life and was also mum to Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, died on March 15 at the age of 75.

Now, Charley has revealed that she’s been to visit her mum in the chapel of rest. And it was an experience that she said was “much harder” than she thought it would be.

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Emmerdale actress Charley Webb raised awareness on early-onset dementia through TV interviews about her mum (Credit: YouTube)

Charley Webb in final goodbye to beloved mum Helen

Ahead of her funeral, Charley has revealed that she’s said goodbye to her mum Helen, visiting her for the last time in the chapel of rest.

She posted about the experience on Instagram. Charley – who shares kids Buster, Bowie and Ace with ex Matthew Wolfenden – wrote: “I went to see my mum today in the chapel of rest. I know not everyone wants to do that when someone passes but it felt important for me.”

She then spoke about the impact the final goodbye had on her, adding: “It was actually much harder than I thought it would be and saying goodbye nearly broke me but I’m SO relieved I did it.”

Charley said her mum looked ‘so peaceful’ and like she did before she was ‘poorly’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘Ready to let her go’

Charley then revealed: “She looked like she did before she was poorly and so peaceful.

“I feel like she’s on her next journey now and I’m ready to let her go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

Tributes to Helen from Jamie and Charley

Charley and her soap star brother, Jamie Lomas, were left heartbroken when it was confirmed their mother has passed away. She had battled Alzheimer’s for the past 12 years.

“My beautiful Mum left us today on Mother’s Day. 15/03/2026,” Charley posted alongside a childhood photo of herself and her mum.

“The past 12 years were stolen from us, that’s the only way to describe this feeling. The long goodbye. Thank you to everyone for all of your support, especially everyone that’s looked after her so well for the last three years. And to all of my closest people, I couldn’t live without you.”

Read more: Matthew Wolfenden declares ‘it was not my decision’ to end Charley Webb marriage

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