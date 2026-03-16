Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb announces devastating death of mum following Alzheimer’s battle

Stars of Emmerdale have shared messages of support for former co-star Charley Webb after she announced the devastating death of her mum, Helen, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Charley – best known for playing Debbie Dingle until leaving the soap in 2021 – revealed that her mum passed away late on March 15.

The heartbreaking loss came on Mother’s Day, after what the actress described as a 12-year struggle with the illness.

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Charley announced the heartbreaking news on Mother’s Day (Credit: YouTube)

Charley Webb announces heartbreaking death of mum

Posting on Instagram late on Sunday, Charley shared a touching childhood photo of herself kissing her mum on the cheek and wrote an emotional tribute.

She said: “My beautiful Mum left us today on Mother’s Day. 15/03/2026. The past 12 years were stolen from us. That’s the only way to describe this feeling.

“The long goodbye. Thank you to everyone for all of your support, especially everyone that has looked after her so well for the last three years. And to all of my closest people, I couldn’t live without you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

Her brother, actor Jamie Lomas, also paid tribute to their mum on social media.

He wrote:

“Sadly, we lost our beautiful mum today on Mother’s Day. After a 12 year battle with Alzheimer’s, she finally decided it was time to leave us.

“For anyone who knows what it’s like to have someone with this awful illness, you will know that you lose them, not once, but twice.”

Jamie continued by describing how painful it was to watch their once-strong mum slowly become “a shell of who they once were”.

Charley previously revealed in 2023 that her mum was living with dementia more than a decade after her initial diagnosis. Speaking on the Life of Bryony podcast for the Daily Mail, she admitted the diagnosis had been incredibly isolating.

“I felt selfish not talking about it because I knew how alone I had felt,” she said. “I don’t think I have ever felt so alone as when that diagnosis happened.”

Charley was instantly supported by her former co-stars (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale stars send their support

Following Charley’s emotional post, many of her former Emmerdale co-stars quickly flooded the comments with messages of support.

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, wrote: “So much love and strength at this difficult time.”

Katie Hill, who played Debbie’s on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden, added: “Sending all my love.”

Meanwhile, Isabel Hodgins, known for portraying Victoria Sugden, commented: “I’m so so sorry, Charley. Thinking of you and sending you lots of love.”

And Eden Taylor-Draper – who plays Belle Dingle – also shared her support, writing: “Sending you so much love.”

The messages highlight just how close the Emmerdale cast remain, even years after Charley’s departure from the long-running ITV soap.

Read more: Drama off screen too: 5 Huge Emmerdale feuds that rocked the show

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