5 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Tommy Fury and Eamonn Holmes to Giovanni Pernice

Seems Pete doesn’t only have eyes for Jowita (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Jowita Pryzstal

Poor old Jowita appears to have been hit by the Strictly reverse curse as she’s replaced in Strictly partner Pete Wicks’ affections. And word on the street is she’s none too pleased.

Earlier this week, Pete was reportedly spotted smooching Maura Higgins, thus confirming their romance.

A source told MailOnline: “It is fair to say that Jowita has a special place for Pete in her heart. She is really fond of him. She finds him so funny and they have so much fun together.”

They added: “She is only too aware of the scrutiny they are under each week and hoped that more would come after their time on the show.”

Bang goes their chances of the glitterball if the showmance bubble has burst…

Molly-Mae’s former beau has pulled out of IAC (Credit: ITV)

Tommy Fury

Money talks for Molly-Mae Hague’s ex, it seems. Rumour has it he’s turned down the chance of a lifetime to appear on I’m A Celebrity and take a shot at redemption after those cheating allegations.

“Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too,” said a source.

Perhaps he was worried ex Molly-Mae seeing him chow down on a kangaroo penis would be the ultimate ick and swear her off him for life!

Boy, bye! (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes

While Eamonn’s been off gallivanting with his much younger girlfriend, Ruth Langsford has been, quite literally, throwing out the trash.

On Loose Women this week, the panel discussed whether we should “hang on to old bits of tat” or get rid of them. During this topic, Ruth chimed in and admitted she has recently done her own bit of decluttering.

Ruth cheekily remarked: “I’m throwing out a lot of stuff at the moment,” causing the audience to erupt into laughter and applause.

Beside her, a shocked but obviously amused Coleen Nolan also applauded her co-star.

Guess chucking out his stairlift is better than washing that man right outta your hair, eh Ruth!

Giovanni Pernice was discussing his Amanda Abbington scandal on Lorraine this week (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Giovanni Pernice

Ex Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice didn’t come across too well during a grilling from Lorraine stand-in Christine Lampard this week.

He was on the show to discuss the ongoing Amanda Abbington saga. Except viewers (and our body language expert) clocked him attempting to stifle a smile when speaking about the scandal.

“He seems to find the whole thing a little bit of a joke,” body language expert Darren Stanton told us.

“Not sure he’s done himself any favours with that interview, smug and arrogant,” one viewer declared.

His offer of a cup of tea and a chat with Amanda was also quickly rebuffed. Perhaps she’s more of a coffee girl, Gio?

Noel Radford represented himself while appearing in court this week (Credit: YouTube)

Noel Radford

Father-of-22 Noel Radford should’ve been celebrating the arrival of his new grandchild this week. Except he was hauled up in court on driving offences.

Noel pleaded guilty to failing to disclose driver details after he was allegedly caught speeding. He was given a £1,500 fine.

He’s gonna need to shift a lot of pies to clear that!

