Giovanni Pernice appeared on Lorraine today for his first TV interview since the Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

Earlier this year, Italian pro dancer Giovanni, 34, was accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by his 2023 Strictly partner Amanda Abbington.

In September, the results from a BBC investigation into her allegations saw Giovanni cleared of the most serious claims regarding ‘physical aggression’.

However, six allegations relating to verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly investigation

Giovanni appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday (October 22) for his first TV interview since the scandal. However, his behaviour didn’t go down well with some viewers.

In his chat with Christine Lampard, Giovanni said he feels “relieved” that he was cleared of the most serious allegations.

Giovanni denied he’s a “bully” as he said: “Bully is a big word. At that time [with him and Amanda], everything was great. All I had was, ‘Giovanni you’re an amazing teacher. You are great.'”

After Amanda left Strictly on medical grounds, Giovanni said the last message he sent her was offering her help.

Moving onto the allegations, Giovanni said he’s “glad” Amanda came forward with her experiences. He said: “It’s important. I’m not against the fact an investigation happened in the first place because everybody, if they’ve got a problem, should go and talk to someone.

“I think she did the right thing.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni then addressed Amanda’s claim that she experienced “ongoing” verbal abuse, sexual innuendos, sexual gestures and name-calling for “seven hours a day, for seven weeks”.

Giovanni on Lorraine today

Addressing Amanda’s claims, Giovanni said: “There is so much that’s not true in there. The report is there, we both have the report results.

“The most important thing is to accept what the results are and move on with our lives. When she said we were training for seven hours… I wish we did train seven hours a day. And the other things, calling names.

“I never called her ‘mad’ in that room. In fact there’s a report that says those allegations haven’t been upheld.”

Giovanni also went on to slam the “disgusting” trolling Amanda was subjected to after she spoke out about her experience.

He also claimed that he and Amanda “never had an argument” on Strictly, adding: “We always had discussions about steps but we always came forward from there.”

Addressing whether he’d ever return to Strictly, Giovanni said: “Never say never.”

A lawyer for Amanda shared a statement with the ITV show. It read: “Mr Pernice’s claim that ‘everything in the rehearsal room worked perfectly’ is false and delusional, and underlines the toxic culture Ms Abbington endured on Strictly Come Dancing.

“The BBC’s own investigation concluded that Mr Pernice was in breach of multiple BBC Policies, including repeated breaches of the Anti-Bullying and Harassment Policy.

Amanda Abbington statement on Strictly scandal

“Mr Pernice was spoken to by the BBC on several occasions about his misconduct – but his behaviour only continued. At no time did Ms Abbington regard his verbal abuse or inappropriate sexual behaviour as banter.

Not sure he’s done himself any favours with that interview, smug and arrogant.

“This is precisely the kind of gaslighting behaviour which victims of bullying and harassment often have to endure: it’s these people Ms Abbington will continue to speak up for.

“Ms Abbington remains concerned about the way the inquiry into her complaint was handled by the BBC, and the leaking of the investigation report to the press, and will be meeting with the corporation in due course to raise these in more detail.”

Viewers react

Following Giovanni’s interview, some viewers took issue with his behaviour. Many claimed he came across as “arrogant”.

One person said on X: “Smarmy doesn’t cover it.”

Another wrote: “Not sure he’s done himself any favours with that interview, smug and arrogant.”

Someone else added: “This interview hasn’t done Giovanni any favours, he comes across arrogant and insincere.”

However, one person said: “Well done Giovanni. You are a professional and it’s a shame that you’ve had to endure these false allegations. Keep going!”

Another tweeted: “I feel terrible for Giovanni – he’s not being given a fair chance by Christine.”

