The news Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were set to divorce left many TV lovers open-mouthed earlier this year. Since their separation, the pair haven’t said much about why they parted ways.

Instead, Eamonn has been snapped enjoying a romantic getaway with his alleged new girlfriend, Katie Alexander and Ruth appears to be juggling her roles on Loose Women and QVC.

Although, Ruth seems to be distracted from the break-up, the star seemingly took a swipe at her ex on Loose Women this week – leaving the audience very amused.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years (Credit: ITV / Youtube / Loose Women)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford ‘swipes’ at Eamonn Holmes

On the show on Tuesday, the panel discussed whether we should “hang on to old bits of tat” or get rid of them.

During this topic, Ruth chimed in and admitted she has recently done her own bit of decluttering.

Ruth cheekily remarked: “I’m throwing out a lot of stuff at the moment,” causing the audience to erupt into laughter and applause.

Beside her, a shocked but obviously amused Coleen Nolan also applauded her co-star.

For some reason, we don’t think Ruth was talking about antiques…

Ruth Langsford news

Perhaps as a sign of union with the father of her son, Ruth has continued to sport her wedding ring since the pair announced their split in May. Although the telly duo appear to be unreconcilable, Ruth has proven that her ties to Eamonn aren’t completely severed.

Eamonn showed off his reported new flame whilst attending TV star Hayley Sparkes’ wedding on Saturday. The pair were in the company of A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton and even snapped a smitten selfie to show off their loved-up outing.

Eamonn Holmes appears to have moved on (Credit: GB News)

Regardless, Ruth appears unfazed in snaps shared by the MailOnline, where she can be seen leaving a hairdressing salon in west London on Tuesday.

It was here that Ruth was seen wearing her wedding ring in full view.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes news

Despite this, Eamonn and Katie appear to be in it for the long run as a source close to Katie recently claimed the therapist is “in it for the long haul”.

Katie met Eamonn on social media in 2015. Their friendship was sparked after she commented on a post and it turned into a conversation.

This time last year, Eamonn attended a charity fundraising event in West Yorkshire and became a charitable patron. Katie had worked for the said charity as a therapist, according to reports.

Since Eamonn and Ruth’s split in May, it seems his and Katie’s relationship has turned romantic. They even enjoyed a cruise together last month.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Sun, Ruth has hired divorce lawyer Catherine Costley. Allegedly, Catherine seeks to end Ruth and Eamonn’s marriage with a financial settlement.

Neither Eamonn nor Katie have confirmed a relationship though.

