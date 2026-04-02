Cat Burns has showed off her breast reduction during a sun-soaked trip to the Maldives.

The Celebrity Traitors star, 25, underwent the op at the start of this year. Now fully healed and loving her new body, Cat headed off to the Maldives with her makeup artist girlfriend Sarah News.

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Cat Burns poses in bikini after breast reduction

The star, who appeared on the first-ever series of the Celebrity Traitors, posted a carousel of pictures from her Maldives getaway.

In the snaps, she shared several shots of herself in a skimpy brown bikini. Showing off her taut tummy and her new boobs, Cat declared: “Ugh I just loved this holiday so much! Still wrapping my head around the fact that 12 hours ago I was still in the Maldives.

“Also, my first holibobs since having a smaller chest and my god how much more confident and in my body I feel is crazy,” she added.

Cat says she feels much more confident following the op (Credit: Splash News)

‘My body is in proportion and I don’t know what to do with myself’

Cat previously spoke about how the op had made her feel in a TikTok clip.

Back in January, she told her followers: “I can’t really cope. I got a breast reduction last Wednesday and this is my first time wearing a tight top! I can see this part of my stomach!”

She added: “I was always good at hiding my breasts because I was wearing really, really tight sports bras which hurt my back. They weren’t really in the bra properly. But now I’m wearing a top and my body is in proportion and I don’t know what to do with myself. It’s also making me feel like I don’t have to dress so masculine all the time.”

Showing off her new figure to the camera, the singer continued: “Look at me now. Look at my stance. Look at my hips. My breasts were holding me back. Now the lack of breast, I can literally wear what I want. The world is my oyster. If you want to get a breast reduction, I think you should. The world will be your oyster.”

Cat was a contestant on the first series of the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

‘You look so happy!’

Fans definitely agreed that Cat looks like a new woman.

One said: “Thanks for being open about your body struggles. You made me realise I’m in the same position as you and I’m hoping the same surgery will have the same impact on my mental health.”

A second commented: “It is such a shame we are all shamed, or made to feel we could/should be afraid of our bodies. We ARE all beautiful in different ways. We all just need to be told this and find the partner who loves us for this. You are beautiful. We all just need to know this, and be happy in our skin.”

A third commented: “You look gorgeous and so happy!!”

Read more: Cat Burns ‘so lost’ following love split and shock family death

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