Singer Cat Burns, who is appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show tonight (January 31), previously opened up about suffering from two emotional losses.

The People Pleaser hitmaker, who competed on Celebrity Traitors last year, began dating ex-girlfriend Jodie Rockett in 2021.

However, when the couple split up last year, a heartbroken Cat had also been dealing with a devastating family loss…

Cat Burns split up from her partner last year (Credit: YouTube)

Cat Burns and partner split up last year

In addition to breaking up with Jodie, Cat was mourning the death of her maternal grandfather John last year also.

In an interview with The Times, the 25-year-old BRIT nominee admitted it was a hard time for her.

“Having two massive losses is a real defining moment, your first heartbreak and your first death of a loved one who you were really close to,” she said.

“Either you go back into the hole and you never really come out – and I know people who have never been able to get over those things – or you go through it and you come out the other end a completely stronger person than you were before.

“I was intrigued to see if I was going to get through it because I felt so lost at the time.”

Cat also lost her maternal grandfather within the same year (Credit: YouTube)

‘Women loving women breakups are hell on earth’

This wasn’t the first time Cat had opened up about heartbreak in interviews. While appearing on Jamie Laing’s podcast Great Company, she admitted she ‘thought she was dying’ the first time she experienced it.

“Women loving women breakups are hell on earth,” she said.

“I thought I was going to die, I woke up and was like ‘I’m in hell’, this is awful. I went to my mum’s room and lay on top of her and was like I think I might die.

“And my mum was like, ‘Oh yeah, when I had my first heartbreak my mum walked in and just saw me rocking on the floor’.”

